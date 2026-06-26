Compass Diversified's Series B Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 9%

Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Friday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are up about 0.6%.
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Further CODI.PRB Research:
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