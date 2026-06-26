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CODI.PRB

Compass Diversified's Series B Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 9%

June 26, 2026 — 03:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $21.78 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.92% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRB was trading at a 12.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.47% in the "Consumer Goods" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares:

CODI.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are up about 0.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further CODI.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CODI.PRB
CODI

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