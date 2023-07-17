Compass Diversified's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $23.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.17% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRB was trading at a 1.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.54% in the "Consumer Goods" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) is currently off about 4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are up about 1.8%.
Also see: EGBN Historical Stock Prices
KJAN Videos
Funds Holding SAR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.