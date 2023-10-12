News & Insights

CODI.PRA

Compass Diversified's Series A Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

October 12, 2023

In trading on Thursday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $22.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 13.66% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRA was trading at a 8.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.58% in the "Consumer Goods" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares:

CODI.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRA) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are down about 1%.

