Compass Diversified's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $22.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRA was trading at a 8.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.67% in the "Consumer Goods" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRA) is currently down about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are up about 1.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.