Compass Diversified To Buy BOA Technology For $454 Mln

(RTTNews) - Compass Diversified (CODI) said that it agreed to acquire BOA Technology Inc., creator of the BOA Fit System, delivering superior fit and performance in the Outdoor, Athletic, Workwear and Medical Bracing markets worldwide, for $454 million. The purchase price excludes working capital and certain other adjustments upon closing.

Headquartered in Denver, with operations in Austria, China, Japan and South Korea, BOA has more than 230 employees globally. BOA was founded in 2001.

Following the close of the transaction, BOA will continue to be led by Shawn Neville and its current leadership team. BOA will maintain its headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

The acquisition is expected to close within the next 45 days.

