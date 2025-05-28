Compass Diversified Takes Decisive Steps Amid Lugano Probe, Stock Dips

Compass Diversified CODI is taking decisive steps to improve liquidity and minimize costs following the discovery of irregularities in the financing, accounting and inventory practices at its subsidiary, Lugano Holding Inc. (“Lugano”).

Following the news announcement, CODI shares fell 10.2% after trading hours.

Details on Steps Taken by CODI

To strengthen financial flexibility and sharpen focus on its core portfolio, CODI entered a forbearance agreement with its lender group to maintain liquidity and support uninterrupted operations.

The company reduced management fees, demonstrating a commitment to cost discipline and operational efficiency. It also temporarily suspended the quarterly cash distribution to common shareholders, preserving cash to protect long-term shareholder value. CODI has restricted further investment in Lugano and is concentrating on its eight other subsidiaries, which it believes are well-positioned for growth.

Compass Diversified also addressed the status of its regulatory filings. As expected, following the delayed filing of its first-quarter 2025 Form 10-Q, CODI received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on May 20, 2025. Under NYSE rules, CODI has six months from May 19, 2025, to file Form 10-Q with the SEC and regain compliance.

An extension of up to six additional months may be granted at the NYSE’s discretion, though the NYSE retains the right to initiate delisting proceedings at any point during this period. CODI is continuing its efforts to finalize the internal review at Lugano, complete restatements for 2024 if needed, and submit Form 10-Q as soon as attainable.

CODI's management remains confident in effectively addressing the Lugano situation while maintaining the performance of other businesses. These measures are part of a broader strategy to reduce leverage and ensure compliance with debt covenants.

Compass Diversified’s Management Remarks

Elias Sabo, chief executive of Compass Diversified, informed, “We are taking decisive action to enhance liquidity, reduce costs, and preserve value for all stakeholders.” “We are encouraged by the support of our lenders as we take the necessary steps to reduce leverage and restore compliance with our debt covenants,” he added.

Mr. Sabo further stated, “Our structure and diversified business model give us the flexibility to help isolate and ring fence the challenges at Lugano while continuing to support the growth and execution of our healthy businesses. CODI’s other eight subsidiaries continue to execute and we believe they are well positioned to grow in their respective markets. As our subsidiaries generate cash, we are focused on quickly deleveraging and ultimately maximizing value for all shareholders.”

CODI’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, Compass Diversified’s shares have plunged 67.4% compared with the industry’s fall of 2.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Finance Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked finance stocks are Chicago Mercantile Exchange CME and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CME earnings estimates for 2025 have been revised upward to $11.15 per share in the past 30 days. Its shares have gained 23.6% over the past six months.

CBOE’s 2025 earnings estimates have been revised upward to $9.50 per share in the past 30 days. Its shares have gained 7.5% over the past six months.

