Compass Diversified Reports Strong Financial Results with Double-Digit Sales Growth for Q4 and Full Year 2024

Compass Diversified reported strong financial growth for 2024, with increased net sales and Adjusted EBITDA across its sectors.
Compass Diversified (CODI) reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, achieving a 13.8% increase in net sales, totaling $620.3 million, and over 30% growth in Adjusted EBITDA. The growth was driven by strong performance in both consumer and industrial segments, particularly following the acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024. For the year, net sales reached $2.2 billion, up 11.9% compared to the previous year. The company also experienced a 29% year-over-year rise in Adjusted EBITDA, amounting to $424.8 million for 2024. CODI's net income for the fourth quarter was $23.8 million, significantly impacted by past gains from asset sales, but income from continuing operations improved remarkably compared to the prior year. Looking ahead, CODI anticipates consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA of between $570 million and $610 million for 2025 and declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share to common stockholders.
Potential Positives
- Achieved double-digit sales growth of 11.9% for the full year 2024, reaching net sales of $2.2 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 30% for the full year 2024, totaling $424.8 million, demonstrating strong operational performance.
- Successfully raised $90 million through the issuance of preferred shares and raised an additional $300 million in incremental term loan A, enhancing financial flexibility.
- Declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on common shares, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net income in Q4 2024 was significantly lower at $23.8 million compared to $139.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, indicating a substantial decline in profitability.
- For the full year 2024, net income fell to $47.4 million from $262.4 million the previous year, highlighting a troubling reduction in overall financial performance.
- The company reported a notable dependence on gains from the sale of discontinued operations, as these gains substantially contributed to prior year's net income, which raises concerns about the sustainability of its current profit levels.
FAQ
What are Compass Diversified's financial results for Q4 2024?
Compass Diversified reported net sales of $620.3 million, a 13.8% increase, and Adjusted EBITDA of $118.2 million, up 29% from Q4 2023.
How did CODI perform in 2024 compared to 2023?
In 2024, CODI achieved $2.2 billion in net sales, marking an 11.9% growth compared to $2.0 billion in 2023.
What was the impact of The Honey Pot Co. acquisition?
The acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024 contributed to overall sales growth and increased pro forma net sales by 7% for the year.
What is the outlook for Compass Diversified in 2025?
CODI expects to achieve consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA between $570 million and $610 million in 2025, along with significant growth in its branded consumer segment.
When will the next conference call be held?
The next conference call is scheduled for February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss company results and outlook.
$CODI Insider Trading Activity
$CODI insiders have traded $CODI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CODI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAGYAR HOLDINGS LLC CGI sold 135,274 shares for an estimated $3,118,065
- SIMON HEIDI LOCKE purchased 19,800 shares for an estimated $399,074
- STEPHEN KELLER has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $210,128 and 0 sales.
- PATRICK A MACIARIELLO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $109,350
$CODI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $CODI stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 197,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,549,068
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 156,074 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,602,187
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 144,828 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,342,630
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 142,866 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,297,347
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 114,230 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,636,428
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 112,111 shares (+121.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,587,521
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 96,825 shares (+123.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,234,721
Full Release
WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market branded consumer and industrial businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“In 2024, we once again delivered strong financial results, achieving double digit sales growth and over 30% growth in our Adjusted EBITDA for the full year,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “In the fourth quarter, we saw both sales and earnings growth accelerate, driven by continued strong performance from our consumer businesses as well as improving performance in our industrial businesses. Our differentiated business model, strong operating companies, and permanent capital base position us to create long-term value for all stakeholders. I want to take this opportunity to thank the CODI team as well as our subsidiary management teams and employees for their hard work fostering innovation, driving exceptional results, and exceeding expectations.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 – Financial Highlights (vs Q4 2023)
Net sales were $620.3 million, up 13.8%
Branded consumer net sales increased 15.2% to $403.0 million
Industrial net sales increased 11.4% to $217.2 million
Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $140.9 million, up 25%
Branded consumer Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.0%
Industrial Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.2%
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $118.2 million, up 29.0%
Recent Business Highlights
Sold Ergobaby for an enterprise value of $104 million on December 27, 2024
In Q4 2024 - raised ~$90 million via issuance of preferred shares
More than $115 million for full year 2024
Flexible, low-cost source of capital
In Q4 2024 - re-purchased more than 400,000 common shares
Average price of $23.19 per share
In January 2025 - raised $300 million in incremental term loan A
Initial funding of $200 million; additional $100 million available with six month delayed draw
Matures in July 2027, consistent with existing term loan A
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $620.3 million, up 13.8% compared to $544.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, net sales were $2.2 billion, up 11.9% compared to $2.0 billion a year ago. Growth was driven by the Company’s acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024 and continued strong sales growth at Lugano and BOA. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023, net sales were up 7% in the full year 2024.
Branded consumer net sales increased 8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $403.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. On a pro forma basis, branded consumer net sales increased 10% to $1.5 billion in the full year 2024 compared to a year ago.
Industrial net sales increased 11% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $217.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and remained relatively flat at $729.4 million in the full year 2024 compared to a year ago.
Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.6 million compared to operating loss of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $56.8 million non-cash impairment expense associated with PrimaLoft in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, operating income increased 170% to $230.1 million compared to $85.2 million a year ago. The increase was due to an increase in net sales year-over-year, as well as non-cash impairment charges taken in 2023 of $89.4 million.
Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $23.8 million compared to net income of $139.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, net income was $47.4 million compared to $262.4 million a year ago. The decreases in net income were due primarily to the $179.5 million gain on the sale of Marucci Sports in November 2023 and the $98.0 million gain on the sale of Advanced Circuits in February 2023.
Income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $22.2 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, income from continuing operations was $42.3 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $44.8 million a year ago. The increases in net income from continuing operations were primarily due to the non-cash impairment expenses associated with PrimaLoft and Velocity Outdoor in 2023.
Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.6 million compared to $34.7 million a year ago. For the full year 2024, Adjusted Earnings was $161.6 million compared to $101.2 million a year ago. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 75.51 million compared to 72.43 million in the prior year fourth quarter. For the full year 2024, CODI’s weighted average number of shares outstanding was 75.45 million compared to 72.11 million in 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $118.2 million, up 29% compared to $91.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $424.8 million, up 30% compared to $326.5 million a year ago. The increases were primarily due to strong results at Lugano. Management fees incurred during the fourth quarter and full year were $19.5 million and $74.8 million, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2024, CODI had approximately $59.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $113.5 million outstanding on its revolver, $375.0 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300.0 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $486.6 million under its revolving credit facility.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Distributions
On January 3, 2025, CODI’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on January 23, 2025, to all holders of record of common shares as of January 16, 2025.
The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.
The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution for such period was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.
The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.
CODI expects all cash distributions paid in the 2024 taxable year to be qualified dividends (assuming requisite holding periods are met) since CODI’s earnings and profits in the 2024 taxable year are expected to exceed cash distributions.
2025 Outlook
For the full year 2025, CODI expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) of between $570 million and $610 million. Of this range, CODI expects its branded consumer vertical to produce $440 million to $465 million and its industrial vertical to produce $130 million to $145 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2025, and is absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid by CODI and corporate overhead.
CODI further expects Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) including management fees and corporate expenses to be between $480 million and $520 million for the full year 2025.
In addition, the Company expects to earn between $170 million and $190 million in Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2025.
In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA or 2025 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. P.T. with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Keller, and Pat Maciariello, the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Group Management. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (
registration link
) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results.
Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of The Honey Pot Co., assuming that the Company acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.
In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA or 2025 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
About Compass Diversified
Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the branded consumer, industrial, healthcare, and critical outsourced services sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, our 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2025 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.
Investor Relations
Compass Diversified
irinquiry@compassdiversified.com
Gateway Group
Cody Slach
949.574.3860
CODI@gateway-grp.com
Media Relations
Compass Diversified
mediainquiry@compassdiversified.com
The IGB Group
Leon Berman
212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com
Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
59,727
$
446,684
Accounts receivable, net
444,386
308,183
Inventories, net
962,408
723,194
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
101,129
88,844
Current assets of discontinued operations
—
36,915
Total current assets
1,567,650
1,603,820
Property, plant and equipment, net
244,746
191,283
Goodwill
982,253
859,907
Intangible assets, net
1,049,186
879,078
Other non-current assets
208,587
195,010
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
—
87,883
Total assets
$
4,052,422
$
3,816,981
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
104,304
$
91,089
Accrued expenses
197,829
151,443
Due to related parties
18,036
16,025
Current portion, long-term debt
15,000
10,000
Other current liabilities
49,617
34,812
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
8,986
Total current liabilities
384,786
312,355
Deferred income taxes
119,948
118,882
Long-term debt
1,759,290
1,661,879
Other non-current liabilities
225,334
203,207
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
1,277
Total liabilities
2,489,358
2,297,600
Stockholders' equity
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings
1,296,793
1,326,750
Noncontrolling interest
266,271
175,875
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations
—
16,756
Total stockholders' equity
1,563,064
1,519,381
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,052,422
$
3,816,981
Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net revenues
$
620,255
$
544,915
$
2,198,233
$
1,965,017
Cost of revenues
349,238
312,972
1,197,873
1,132,014
Gross profit
271,017
231,943
1,000,360
833,003
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expense
166,256
140,831
587,520
502,013
Management fees
19,453
16,784
74,767
67,945
Amortization expense
24,735
22,088
99,760
88,396
Impairment expense
—
56,832
8,182
89,400
Operating income (loss)
60,573
(4,592
)
230,131
85,249
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(29,189
)
(24,827
)
(106,683
)
(105,179
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
(1,004
)
(1,004
)
(4,018
)
(4,038
)
Gain (loss) on sale of Crosman
—
(24,218
)
—
Other income (expense), net
412
(350
)
(3,902
)
1,779
Net income (loss) before income taxes
30,792
(30,773
)
91,310
(22,189
)
Provision for income taxes
8,567
6,290
49,012
22,639
Income (loss) from continuing operations
22,225
(37,063
)
42,298
(44,828
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax
(7,006
)
(3,026
)
(6,905
)
24,208
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
8,612
179,530
11,957
283,025
Net income
23,831
139,441
47,350
262,405
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
13,631
2,828
37,426
16,423
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,721
)
(824
)
(2,884
)
(304
)
Net income attributable to Holdings
$
11,921
$
137,437
$
12,808
$
246,286
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings
Continuing operations
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.75
)
$
(1.25
)
$
(1.81
)
Discontinued operations
0.04
2.45
0.11
4.27
$
(0.06
)
$
1.70
$
(1.14
)
$
2.46
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding
75,505
72,429
75,454
72,105
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
1.00
$
1.00
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2024
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
(in thousands)
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
Net income (loss)
$
5,781
$
(13,723
)
$
31,461
$
23,831
$
47,350
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
317
872
(1,088
)
(7,006
)
(6,905
)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
3,345
—
—
8,612
11,957
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
2,119
$
(14,595
)
$
32,549
$
22,225
$
42,298
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
7,765
6,041
9,989
13,631
37,426
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations
$
(5,646
)
$
(20,636
)
$
22,560
$
8,594
$
4,872
Adjustments:
Distributions paid - preferred shares
(6,045
)
(6,101
)
(6,345
)
(6,967
)
(25,458
)
Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up
27,116
26,642
24,956
26,341
105,055
Impairment expense
8,182
—
—
—
8,182
Loss (gain) on sale of Crosman
—
24,606
(388
)
—
24,218
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman
—
7,254
—
—
7,254
Non-controlling shareholder compensation
4,071
3,680
4,537
4,057
16,345
Acquisition expense
3,479
—
—
1,872
5,351
Integration services fee
—
875
875
875
2,625
Other
274
130
964
11,820
13,188
Adjusted earnings
$
31,431
$
36,450
$
47,159
$
46,592
$
161,632
Plus (less):
Depreciation expense
10,730
10,339
10,180
12,642
43,891
Income tax provision
9,996
19,830
10,619
8,567
49,012
Interest expense
23,575
26,561
27,358
29,189
106,683
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,005
1,004
1,005
1,004
4,018
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
7,765
6,041
9,989
13,631
37,426
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman
—
(7,254
)
—
—
(7,254
)
Preferred distributions
6,045
6,101
6,345
6,967
25,458
Other
2,879
1,375
60
(412
)
3,902
Adjusted EBITDA
$
93,426
$
100,447
$
112,715
$
118,180
$
424,768
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2023
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
(in thousands)
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
Net income (loss)
$
109,601
$
17,123
$
(3,760
)
$
139,441
$
262,405
Income (loss) from discontinued options, net of tax
10,939
5,437
10,858
(3,026
)
24,208
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
97,989
4,232
1,274
179,530
283,025
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
673
$
7,454
$
(15,892
)
$
(37,063
)
$
(44,828
)
Less: income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
4,398
3,428
5,769
2,828
16,423
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations
$
(3,725
)
$
4,026
$
(21,661
)
$
(39,891
)
$
(61,251
)
Adjustments:
Distributions paid - preferred shares
(6,045
)
(6,046
)
(6,045
)
(6,045
)
(24,181
)
Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up
23,283
22,111
22,090
22,088
89,572
Impairment expense
—
—
32,568
56,832
89,400
Tax effect - impairment expense
—
—
(4,308
)
978
(3,330
)
Non-controlling interest - impairment expense
—
—
—
(5,382
)
(5,382
)
Non-controlling shareholder compensation
1,329
2,895
2,438
2,789
9,451
Integration services fee
1,187
1,188
—
2,375
Other
432
348
349
3,377
4,506
Adjusted earnings
$
16,461
$
24,522
$
25,431
$
34,746
$
101,160
Plus (less):
Depreciation expense
11,006
11,958
11,853
11,142
45,959
Income tax provision
7,471
4,421
4,457
6,290
22,639
Interest expense
26,180
26,613
27,559
24,828
105,180
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,005
1,024
1,005
1,004
4,038
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
4,398
3,428
5,769
2,828
16,423
Tax effect - impairment expense
—
—
4,308
(978
)
3,330
Non-controlling interest - impairment expense
—
—
—
5,382
5,382
Distributions paid - preferred shares
6,045
6,046
6,045
6,045
24,181
Other
(1,160
)
75
(1,044
)
349
(1,780
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
71,406
$
78,087
$
85,383
$
91,636
$
326,512
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Corporate
5.11
BOA
Lugano
PrimaLoft
THP
Velocity Outdoor
Altor Solutions
Arnold
Sterno
Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(8,045
)
$
2,040
$
4,543
$
35,133
$
(5,314
)
$
(1,997
)
$
(1,483
)
$
(441
)
$
(9,138
)
$
6,927
$
22,225
Adjusted for:
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(2,095
)
(266
)
1,042
11,294
(2,010
)
(305
)
(264
)
(912
)
(196
)
2,280
8,568
Interest expense, net
29,134
(11
)
(5
)
—
(55
)
(24
)
(1
)
—
151
—
29,189
Intercompany interest
(41,740
)
3,252
4,409
15,596
4,390
2,725
1,635
5,159
1,808
2,766
—
Depreciation and amortization
51
5,536
5,343
2,763
5,331
4,163
1,363
9,303
2,511
3,623
39,987
EBITDA
(22,695
)
10,551
15,332
64,786
2,342
4,562
1,250
13,109
(4,864
)
15,596
99,969
Other (income) expense
—
(46
)
489
280
176
8
(1,177
)
24
—
(167
)
(413
)
Non-controlling shareholder compensation
—
499
1,331
775
559
517
(153
)
247
5
277
4,057
Acquisition expenses
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
1,872
—
—
1,872
Integration services fee
—
—
—
—
—
875
—
—
—
—
875
Other
—
—
—
—
—
—
1,500
696
9,546
78
11,820
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(22,695
)
$
11,004
$
17,152
$
65,841
$
3,077
$
5,962
$
1,420
$
15,948
$
4,687
$
15,784
$
118,180
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Corporate
5.11
BOA
Lugano
PrimaLoft
Velocity Outdoor
Altor Solutions
Arnold
Sterno
Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(12,982
)
$
9,840
$
1,345
$
20,847
$
(64,383
)
$
(3,183
)
$
4,260
$
3,523
$
3,670
$
(37,063
)
Adjusted for:
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
301
1,004
639
4,293
(2,549
)
289
1,797
921
(406
)
6,289
Interest expense, net
24,732
(4
)
(9
)
—
(2
)
120
—
(11
)
—
24,826
Intercompany interest
(33,291
)
4,546
2,548
10,177
4,780
3,440
2,303
1,728
3,769
—
Depreciation and amortization
366
6,143
5,496
2,258
5,394
3,259
4,183
2,193
4,943
34,235
EBITDA
(20,874
)
21,529
10,019
37,575
(56,760
)
3,925
12,543
8,354
11,976
28,287
Other (income) expense
(1
)
—
(412
)
—
(19
)
(75
)
(66
)
(31
)
1,239
(4
)
(280
)
351
Non-controlling shareholder compensation
—
203
950
162
761
228
186
1
298
2,789
Impairment expense
—
—
—
—
57,810
(978
)
—
—
—
56,832
Other
—
—
3,072
—
—
—
—
—
305
3,377
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(20,875
)
$
21,320
$
14,022
$
37,662
$
1,745
$
3,144
$
13,968
$
8,351
$
12,299
$
91,636
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Corporate
5.11
BOA
Lugano
PrimaLoft
THP
Velocity Outdoor
Altor Solutions
Arnold
Sterno
Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(35,634
)
$
20,634
$
20,791
$
94,390
$
(10,575
)
$
(9,761
)
$
(54,851
)
$
5,635
$
(2,969
)
$
14,638
$
42,298
Adjusted for:
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(2,095
)
4,526
4,962
31,304
(3,741
)
(2,894
)
6,810
2,280
2,986
4,874
49,012
Interest expense, net
106,414
(14
)
(21
)
3
(70
)
(52
)
52
—
371
—
106,683
Intercompany interest
(157,585
)
13,366
20,125
56,013
17,916
10,552
9,255
10,771
7,121
12,466
—
Depreciation and amortization
677
22,734
21,594
10,334
21,318
18,974
8,042
21,553
9,265
18,473
152,964
EBITDA
(88,223
)
61,246
67,451
192,044
24,848
16,819
(30,692
)
40,239
16,774
50,451
350,957
Other (income) expense
462
40
511
219
181
3
24,557
2,746
(9
)
(590
)
28,120
Non-controlling shareholder compensation
—
2,129
5,683
2,437
2,382
1,674
403
988
18
631
16,345
Impairment expense
—
—
—
—
—
8,182
—
—
—
8,182
Acquisition expenses
—
—
—
—
—
3,479
—
1,872
—
—
5,351
Integration services fee
—
—
—
—
—
2,625
—
—
—
—
2,625
Other
—
—
—
—
—
90
1,500
696
10,426
476
13,188
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(87,761
)
$
63,415
$
73,645
$
194,700
$
27,411
$
24,690
$
3,950
$
46,541
$
27,209
$
50,968
$
424,768
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Corporate
5.11
BOA
Lugano
PrimaLoft
Velocity Outdoor
Altor Solutions
Arnold
Sterno
Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(60,454
)
$
21,690
$
16,496
$
52,315
$
(69,883
)
$
(40,045
)
$
16,504
$
10,434
$
8,115
$
(44,828
)
Adjusted for:
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
301
4,994
2,863
14,589
(5,673
)
(5,616
)
5,890
4,185
1,106
22,639
Interest expense, net
104,855
(8
)
(18
)
4
(11
)
352
—
5
—
105,179
Intercompany interest
(126,240
)
20,244
7,580
32,837
18,123
13,510
10,486
6,806
16,654
—
Depreciation and amortization
1,498
26,009
22,932
9,229
21,478
13,282
16,741
8,441
19,959
139,569
EBITDA
(80,040
)
72,929
49,853
108,974
(35,966
)
(18,517
)
49,621
29,871
45,834
222,559
Other (income) expense
(128
)
(515
)
98
(80
)
62
(1,210
)
1,440
(5
)
(1,441
)
(1,779
)
Non-controlling shareholder compensation
—
1,191
3,019
1,474
980
914
986
27
860
9,451
Impairment expense
—
—
—
—
57,810
31,590
—
—
—
89,400
Integration services fee
—
—
—
—
2,375
—
—
—
—
2,375
Other
—
—
3,072
—
—
—
—
—
1,434
4,506
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(80,168
)
$
73,605
$
56,042
$
110,368
$
25,261
$
12,777
$
52,047
$
29,893
$
46,687
$
326,512
Compass Diversified Holdings
Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Branded Consumer
5.11
$
11,004
$
21,320
$
63,415
$
73,605
BOA
17,152
14,022
73,645
56,042
Lugano
65,841
37,662
194,700
110,368
PrimaLoft
3,077
1,745
27,411
25,261
The Honey Pot Co.
(1)
5,962
—
24,690
—
Velocity Outdoor
1,420
3,144
3,950
12,777
Total Branded Consumer
$
104,456
$
77,893
$
387,811
$
278,053
Industrial
Altor Solutions
$
15,948
$
13,968
$
46,541
$
52,047
Arnold Magnetics
4,687
8,351
27,209
29,893
Sterno
15,784
12,299
50,968
46,687
Total Industrial
$
36,419
$
34,618
$
124,718
$
128,627
Corporate expense
(22,695
)
(20,874
)
(87,761
)
(80,168
)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
118,180
$
91,637
$
424,768
$
326,512
(1
)
The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and $7.8 million and $28.7 million, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.
Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales
$
620,255
$
544,915
$
2,198,233
$
1,965,017
Acquisitions
(1)
—
24,905
10,671
107,311
Pro Forma Net Sales
$
620,255
$
569,820
$
2,208,904
$
2,072,328
(1
)
Acquisitions reflects the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a proforma basis as if we had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.
Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Branded Consumer
5.11
$
144,768
$
147,394
$
532,161
$
533,089
BOA
48,141
42,435
190,811
155,825
Lugano
149,685
104,750
470,666
308,321
PrimaLoft
12,708
9,434
74,226
67,053
The Honey Pot
(1)
28,697
24,905
115,260
107,311
Velocity Outdoor
19,008
45,842
96,427
172,190
Total Branded Consumer
$
403,007
$
374,760
$
1,479,551
$
1,343,789
Industrial
Altor Solutions
81,322
56,417
239,068
238,030
Arnold Magnetics
41,292
44,632
171,837
166,679
Sterno
94,634
94,011
318,448
323,830
Total Industrial
$
217,248
$
195,060
$
729,353
$
728,539
Total Subsidiary Net Sales
$
620,255
$
569,820
$
2,208,904
$
2,072,328
(1
)
Net sales for The Honey Pot are pro forma as if we had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.
Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
9,974
$
21,128
$
(67,636
)
$
78,080
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(70,199
)
466,213
(422,450
)
570,503
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
49,732
(102,236
)
100,614
(260,163
)
Foreign currency impact on cash
(1,727
)
636
(1,278
)
786
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(12,220
)
385,741
(390,750
)
389,206
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
(
1)
71,947
64,736
450,477
61,271
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
$
59,727
$
450,477
$
59,727
$
450,477
(1
)
Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.8 million at January 1, 2024 and $8.5 million at January 1, 2023.
Compass Diversified Holding
Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
$
(37,286
)
$
(24,390
)
$
(292,884
)
$
(160,281
)
Purchases of property and equipment
$
(22,858
)
$
(17,239
)
$
(56,701
)
$
(55,016
)
Distributions paid - common shares
$
(18,913
)
$
(17,955
)
$
(75,490
)
$
(71,967
)
Distributions paid - preferred shares
$
(6,967
)
$
(6,045
)
$
(25,458
)
$
(24,181
)
