Compass Diversified Reports Strong Financial Results with Double-Digit Sales Growth for Q4 and Full Year 2024

Compass Diversified reported strong financial growth for 2024, with increased net sales and Adjusted EBITDA across its sectors.

Compass Diversified (CODI) reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, achieving a 13.8% increase in net sales, totaling $620.3 million, and over 30% growth in Adjusted EBITDA. The growth was driven by strong performance in both consumer and industrial segments, particularly following the acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024. For the year, net sales reached $2.2 billion, up 11.9% compared to the previous year. The company also experienced a 29% year-over-year rise in Adjusted EBITDA, amounting to $424.8 million for 2024. CODI's net income for the fourth quarter was $23.8 million, significantly impacted by past gains from asset sales, but income from continuing operations improved remarkably compared to the prior year. Looking ahead, CODI anticipates consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA of between $570 million and $610 million for 2025 and declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share to common stockholders.

Achieved double-digit sales growth of 11.9% for the full year 2024, reaching net sales of $2.2 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 30% for the full year 2024, totaling $424.8 million, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Successfully raised $90 million through the issuance of preferred shares and raised an additional $300 million in incremental term loan A, enhancing financial flexibility.

Declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on common shares, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Net income in Q4 2024 was significantly lower at $23.8 million compared to $139.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, indicating a substantial decline in profitability.

For the full year 2024, net income fell to $47.4 million from $262.4 million the previous year, highlighting a troubling reduction in overall financial performance.

The company reported a notable dependence on gains from the sale of discontinued operations, as these gains substantially contributed to prior year's net income, which raises concerns about the sustainability of its current profit levels.

What are Compass Diversified's financial results for Q4 2024?

Compass Diversified reported net sales of $620.3 million, a 13.8% increase, and Adjusted EBITDA of $118.2 million, up 29% from Q4 2023.

How did CODI perform in 2024 compared to 2023?

In 2024, CODI achieved $2.2 billion in net sales, marking an 11.9% growth compared to $2.0 billion in 2023.

What was the impact of The Honey Pot Co. acquisition?

The acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024 contributed to overall sales growth and increased pro forma net sales by 7% for the year.

What is the outlook for Compass Diversified in 2025?

CODI expects to achieve consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA between $570 million and $610 million in 2025, along with significant growth in its branded consumer segment.

When will the next conference call be held?

The next conference call is scheduled for February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss company results and outlook.

Full Release



WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market branded consumer and industrial businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“In 2024, we once again delivered strong financial results, achieving double digit sales growth and over 30% growth in our Adjusted EBITDA for the full year,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “In the fourth quarter, we saw both sales and earnings growth accelerate, driven by continued strong performance from our consumer businesses as well as improving performance in our industrial businesses. Our differentiated business model, strong operating companies, and permanent capital base position us to create long-term value for all stakeholders. I want to take this opportunity to thank the CODI team as well as our subsidiary management teams and employees for their hard work fostering innovation, driving exceptional results, and exceeding expectations.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 – Financial Highlights (vs Q4 2023)









Net sales were $620.3 million, up 13.8%





Branded consumer net sales increased 15.2% to $403.0 million





Industrial net sales increased 11.4% to $217.2 million















Net sales were $620.3 million, up 13.8%



Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $140.9 million, up 25%





Branded consumer Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.0%





Industrial Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.2%















Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $140.9 million, up 25%



Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $118.2 million, up 29.0%













Recent Business Highlights









Sold Ergobaby for an enterprise value of $104 million on December 27, 2024











Sold Ergobaby for an enterprise value of $104 million on December 27, 2024



In Q4 2024 - raised ~$90 million via issuance of preferred shares





More than $115 million for full year 2024





Flexible, low-cost source of capital















In Q4 2024 - raised ~$90 million via issuance of preferred shares



In Q4 2024 - re-purchased more than 400,000 common shares





Average price of $23.19 per share







In Q4 2024 - re-purchased more than 400,000 common shares







In January 2025 - raised $300 million in incremental term loan A





Initial funding of $200 million; additional $100 million available with six month delayed draw





Matures in July 2027, consistent with existing term loan A











In January 2025 - raised $300 million in incremental term loan A







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results







Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $620.3 million, up 13.8% compared to $544.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, net sales were $2.2 billion, up 11.9% compared to $2.0 billion a year ago. Growth was driven by the Company’s acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024 and continued strong sales growth at Lugano and BOA. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023, net sales were up 7% in the full year 2024.





Branded consumer net sales increased 8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $403.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. On a pro forma basis, branded consumer net sales increased 10% to $1.5 billion in the full year 2024 compared to a year ago.





Industrial net sales increased 11% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $217.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and remained relatively flat at $729.4 million in the full year 2024 compared to a year ago.





Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.6 million compared to operating loss of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $56.8 million non-cash impairment expense associated with PrimaLoft in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, operating income increased 170% to $230.1 million compared to $85.2 million a year ago. The increase was due to an increase in net sales year-over-year, as well as non-cash impairment charges taken in 2023 of $89.4 million.





Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $23.8 million compared to net income of $139.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, net income was $47.4 million compared to $262.4 million a year ago. The decreases in net income were due primarily to the $179.5 million gain on the sale of Marucci Sports in November 2023 and the $98.0 million gain on the sale of Advanced Circuits in February 2023.





Income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $22.2 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, income from continuing operations was $42.3 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $44.8 million a year ago. The increases in net income from continuing operations were primarily due to the non-cash impairment expenses associated with PrimaLoft and Velocity Outdoor in 2023.





Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.6 million compared to $34.7 million a year ago. For the full year 2024, Adjusted Earnings was $161.6 million compared to $101.2 million a year ago. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 75.51 million compared to 72.43 million in the prior year fourth quarter. For the full year 2024, CODI’s weighted average number of shares outstanding was 75.45 million compared to 72.11 million in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $118.2 million, up 29% compared to $91.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $424.8 million, up 30% compared to $326.5 million a year ago. The increases were primarily due to strong results at Lugano. Management fees incurred during the fourth quarter and full year were $19.5 million and $74.8 million, respectively.







Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of December 31, 2024, CODI had approximately $59.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $113.5 million outstanding on its revolver, $375.0 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300.0 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $486.6 million under its revolving credit facility.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Distributions







On January 3, 2025, CODI’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on January 23, 2025, to all holders of record of common shares as of January 16, 2025.





The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.





The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution for such period was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.





The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.





CODI expects all cash distributions paid in the 2024 taxable year to be qualified dividends (assuming requisite holding periods are met) since CODI’s earnings and profits in the 2024 taxable year are expected to exceed cash distributions.







2025 Outlook







For the full year 2025, CODI expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) of between $570 million and $610 million. Of this range, CODI expects its branded consumer vertical to produce $440 million to $465 million and its industrial vertical to produce $130 million to $145 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2025, and is absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid by CODI and corporate overhead.





CODI further expects Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) including management fees and corporate expenses to be between $480 million and $520 million for the full year 2025.





In addition, the Company expects to earn between $170 million and $190 million in Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2025.





In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA or 2025 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.







Conference Call







Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. P.T. with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Keller, and Pat Maciariello, the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Group Management. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (



registration link



) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.







Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results.





Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of The Honey Pot Co., assuming that the Company acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.





In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA or 2025 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.





Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.







About Compass Diversified







Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the branded consumer, industrial, healthcare, and critical outsourced services sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.







Forward Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, our 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2025 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.









Investor Relations







Compass Diversified









irinquiry@compassdiversified.com









Gateway Group





Cody Slach





949.574.3860









CODI@gateway-grp.com











Media Relations







Compass Diversified









mediainquiry@compassdiversified.com









The IGB Group





Leon Berman





212-477-8438









lberman@igbir.com















Compass Diversified Holdings









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

































(in thousands)









December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

































Assets























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





59,727









$





446,684









Accounts receivable, net









444,386













308,183









Inventories, net









962,408













723,194









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









101,129













88,844









Current assets of discontinued operations









—













36,915









Total current assets









1,567,650













1,603,820









Property, plant and equipment, net









244,746













191,283









Goodwill









982,253













859,907









Intangible assets, net









1,049,186













879,078









Other non-current assets









208,587













195,010









Non-current assets of discontinued operations









—













87,883











Total assets







$





4,052,422









$





3,816,981































Liabilities and stockholders’ equity























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





104,304









$





91,089









Accrued expenses









197,829













151,443









Due to related parties









18,036













16,025









Current portion, long-term debt









15,000













10,000









Other current liabilities









49,617













34,812









Current liabilities of discontinued operations









—













8,986









Total current liabilities









384,786













312,355









Deferred income taxes









119,948













118,882









Long-term debt









1,759,290













1,661,879









Other non-current liabilities









225,334













203,207









Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations









—













1,277











Total liabilities











2,489,358













2,297,600











Stockholders' equity























Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings









1,296,793













1,326,750









Noncontrolling interest









266,271













175,875









Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations









—













16,756









Total stockholders' equity









1,563,064













1,519,381











Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





4,052,422









$





3,816,981











































Compass Diversified Holdings









Consolidated Statements of Operations

























Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in thousands, except per share data)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net revenues





$





620,255













$





544,915













$





2,198,233













$





1,965,017













Cost of revenues









349,238

















312,972

















1,197,873

















1,132,014















Gross profit











271,017

















231,943

















1,000,360

















833,003













Operating expenses:





































Selling, general and administrative expense









166,256

















140,831

















587,520

















502,013













Management fees









19,453

















16,784

















74,767

















67,945













Amortization expense









24,735

















22,088

















99,760

















88,396













Impairment expense









—

















56,832

















8,182

















89,400















Operating income (loss)











60,573

















(4,592





)













230,131

















85,249













Other income (expense):





































Interest expense, net









(29,189





)













(24,827





)













(106,683





)













(105,179





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs









(1,004





)













(1,004





)













(4,018





)













(4,038





)









Gain (loss) on sale of Crosman









—

























(24,218





)













—













Other income (expense), net









412

















(350





)













(3,902





)













1,779















Net income (loss) before income taxes











30,792

















(30,773





)













91,310

















(22,189





)









Provision for income taxes









8,567

















6,290

















49,012

















22,639















Income (loss) from continuing operations











22,225

















(37,063





)













42,298

















(44,828





)









Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax









(7,006





)













(3,026





)













(6,905





)













24,208













Gain on sale of discontinued operations









8,612

















179,530

















11,957

















283,025















Net income











23,831

















139,441

















47,350

















262,405













Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest









13,631

















2,828

















37,426

















16,423













Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest









(1,721





)













(824





)













(2,884





)













(304





)











Net income attributable to Holdings







$





11,921













$





137,437













$





12,808













$





246,286

















































Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings





































Continuing operations





$





(0.10





)









$





(0.75





)









$





(1.25





)









$





(1.81





)









Discontinued operations









0.04

















2.45

















0.11

















4.27

















$





(0.06





)









$





1.70













$





(1.14





)









$





2.46

















































Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding









75,505

















72,429

















75,454

















72,105

















































Cash distributions declared per Trust common share





$





0.25













$





0.25













$





1.00













$





1.00































































































Compass Diversified Holdings









Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2024









(Unaudited)





































Three months ended













Year ended













(in thousands)









March 31, 2024













June 30, 2024













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2024













Net income (loss)







$





5,781













$





(13,723





)









$





31,461













$





23,831













$





47,350













Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax









317

















872

















(1,088





)













(7,006





)













(6,905





)









Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax









3,345

















—

















—

















8,612

















11,957















Net income (loss) from continuing operations







$





2,119













$





(14,595





)









$





32,549













$





22,225













$





42,298













Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest









7,765

















6,041

















9,989

















13,631

















37,426















Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations







$





(5,646





)









$





(20,636





)









$





22,560













$





8,594













$





4,872













Adjustments:





















































































Distributions paid - preferred shares









(6,045





)













(6,101





)













(6,345





)













(6,967





)













(25,458





)









Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up









27,116

















26,642

















24,956

















26,341

















105,055













Impairment expense









8,182

















—

















—

















—

















8,182













Loss (gain) on sale of Crosman









—

















24,606

















(388





)













—

















24,218













Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman









—

















7,254

















—

















—

















7,254













Non-controlling shareholder compensation









4,071

















3,680

















4,537

















4,057

















16,345













Acquisition expense









3,479

















—

















—

















1,872

















5,351













Integration services fee









—

















875

















875

















875

















2,625













Other









274

















130

















964

















11,820

















13,188















Adjusted earnings







$





31,431













$





36,450













$





47,159













$





46,592













$





161,632













Plus (less):





















































































Depreciation expense









10,730

















10,339

















10,180

















12,642

















43,891













Income tax provision









9,996

















19,830

















10,619

















8,567

















49,012













Interest expense









23,575

















26,561

















27,358

















29,189

















106,683













Amortization of debt issuance costs









1,005

















1,004

















1,005

















1,004

















4,018













Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest









7,765

















6,041

















9,989

















13,631

















37,426













Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman









—

















(7,254





)













—

















—

















(7,254





)









Preferred distributions









6,045

















6,101

















6,345

















6,967

















25,458













Other









2,879

















1,375

















60

















(412





)













3,902















Adjusted EBITDA







$





93,426













$





100,447













$





112,715













$





118,180













$





424,768















































































































Compass Diversified Holdings









Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2023









(Unaudited)





























































Three months ended













Year ended













(in thousands)









March 31, 2023













June 30, 2023













September 30, 2023













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2023













Net income (loss)







$





109,601













$





17,123













$





(3,760





)









$





139,441













$





262,405













Income (loss) from discontinued options, net of tax









10,939

















5,437

















10,858

















(3,026





)













24,208













Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax









97,989

















4,232

















1,274

















179,530

















283,025















Net income (loss) from continuing operations







$





673













$





7,454













$





(15,892





)









$





(37,063





)









$





(44,828





)









Less: income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest









4,398

















3,428

















5,769

















2,828

















16,423















Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations







$





(3,725





)









$





4,026













$





(21,661





)









$





(39,891





)









$





(61,251





)









Adjustments:













































Distributions paid - preferred shares









(6,045





)













(6,046





)













(6,045





)













(6,045





)













(24,181





)









Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up









23,283

















22,111

















22,090

















22,088

















89,572













Impairment expense









—

















—

















32,568

















56,832

















89,400













Tax effect - impairment expense









—

















—

















(4,308





)













978

















(3,330





)









Non-controlling interest - impairment expense









—

















—

















—

















(5,382





)













(5,382





)









Non-controlling shareholder compensation









1,329

















2,895

















2,438

















2,789

















9,451













Integration services fee









1,187

















1,188

























—

















2,375













Other









432

















348

















349

















3,377

















4,506















Adjusted earnings







$





16,461













$





24,522













$





25,431













$





34,746













$





101,160













Plus (less):













































Depreciation expense









11,006

















11,958

















11,853

















11,142

















45,959













Income tax provision









7,471

















4,421

















4,457

















6,290

















22,639













Interest expense









26,180

















26,613

















27,559

















24,828

















105,180













Amortization of debt issuance costs









1,005

















1,024

















1,005

















1,004

















4,038













Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest









4,398

















3,428

















5,769

















2,828

















16,423













Tax effect - impairment expense









—

















—

















4,308

















(978





)













3,330













Non-controlling interest - impairment expense









—

















—

















—

















5,382

















5,382













Distributions paid - preferred shares









6,045

















6,046

















6,045

















6,045

















24,181













Other









(1,160





)













75

















(1,044





)













349

















(1,780





)











Adjusted EBITDA







$





71,406













$





78,087













$





85,383













$





91,636













$





326,512















































































































Compass Diversified Holdings









Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation









Three Months Ended December 31, 2024









(Unaudited)













































































































(in thousands)













Corporate

















5.11

















BOA













Lugano













PrimaLoft













THP













Velocity Outdoor













Altor Solutions













Arnold













Sterno













Consolidated













Net income (loss) from continuing operations











$





(8,045





)









$





2,040













$





4,543













$





35,133









$





(5,314





)









$





(1,997





)









$





(1,483





)









$





(441





)









$





(9,138





)









$





6,927













$





22,225













Adjusted for:

































































































Provision (benefit) for income taxes













(2,095





)













(266





)













1,042

















11,294













(2,010





)













(305





)













(264





)













(912





)













(196





)













2,280

















8,568













Interest expense, net













29,134

















(11





)













(5





)













—













(55





)













(24





)













(1





)













—

















151

















—

















29,189













Intercompany interest













(41,740





)













3,252

















4,409

















15,596













4,390

















2,725

















1,635

















5,159

















1,808

















2,766

















—













Depreciation and amortization













51

















5,536

















5,343

















2,763













5,331

















4,163

















1,363

















9,303

















2,511

















3,623

















39,987















EBITDA















(22,695





)













10,551

















15,332

















64,786













2,342

















4,562

















1,250

















13,109

















(4,864





)













15,596

















99,969













Other (income) expense













—

















(46





)













489

















280













176

















8

















(1,177





)













24

















—

















(167





)













(413





)









Non-controlling shareholder compensation













—

















499

















1,331

















775













559

















517

















(153





)













247

















5

















277

















4,057













Acquisition expenses













—

















—

















—

















—













—

















—

















—

















1,872

















—

















—

















1,872













Integration services fee













—

















—

















—

















—













—

















875

















—

















—

















—

















—

















875













Other













—

















—

















—

















—













—

















—

















1,500

















696

















9,546

















78

















11,820















Adjusted EBITDA











$





(22,695





)









$





11,004













$





17,152













$





65,841









$





3,077













$





5,962













$





1,420













$





15,948













$





4,687













$





15,784













$





118,180















































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings









Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation









Three Months Ended December 31, 2023









(Unaudited)

































































































(in thousands)









Corporate

















5.11

















BOA













Lugano













PrimaLoft













Velocity Outdoor













Altor Solutions













Arnold













Sterno













Consolidated













Net income (loss) from continuing operations







$





(12,982





)









$





9,840













$





1,345













$





20,847













$





(64,383





)









$





(3,183





)









$





4,260









$





3,523













$





3,670













$





(37,063





)









Adjusted for:





















































































Provision (benefit) for income taxes









301

















1,004

















639

















4,293

















(2,549





)













289

















1,797













921

















(406





)













6,289













Interest expense, net









24,732

















(4





)













(9





)













—

















(2





)













120

















—













(11





)













—

















24,826













Intercompany interest









(33,291





)













4,546

















2,548

















10,177

















4,780

















3,440

















2,303













1,728

















3,769

















—













Depreciation and amortization









366

















6,143

















5,496

















2,258

















5,394

















3,259

















4,183













2,193

















4,943

















34,235















EBITDA











(20,874





)













21,529

















10,019

















37,575

















(56,760





)













3,925

















12,543













8,354

















11,976

















28,287













Other (income) expense









(1





)





—









(412





)





—









(19





)













(75





)













(66





)













(31





)













1,239













(4





)













(280





)













351













Non-controlling shareholder compensation









—

















203

















950

















162

















761

















228

















186













1

















298

















2,789













Impairment expense









—

















—

















—

















—

















57,810

















(978





)













—













—

















—

















56,832













Other









—

















—

















3,072

















—

















—

















—

















—













—

















305

















3,377















Adjusted EBITDA







$





(20,875





)









$





21,320













$





14,022













$





37,662













$





1,745













$





3,144













$





13,968









$





8,351













$





12,299













$





91,636















































































































Compass Diversified Holdings









Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation









Year ended December 31, 2024









(Unaudited)













































































































(in thousands)













Corporate

















5.11

















BOA













Lugano













PrimaLoft













THP













Velocity Outdoor













Altor Solutions













Arnold













Sterno













Consolidated













Net income (loss) from continuing operations











$





(35,634





)









$





20,634













$





20,791













$





94,390









$





(10,575





)









$





(9,761





)









$





(54,851





)









$





5,635









$





(2,969





)









$





14,638













$





42,298









Adjusted for:

































































































Provision (benefit) for income taxes













(2,095





)













4,526

















4,962

















31,304













(3,741





)













(2,894





)













6,810

















2,280













2,986

















4,874

















49,012









Interest expense, net













106,414

















(14





)













(21





)













3













(70





)













(52





)













52

















—













371

















—

















106,683









Intercompany interest













(157,585





)













13,366

















20,125

















56,013













17,916

















10,552

















9,255

















10,771













7,121

















12,466

















—









Depreciation and amortization













677

















22,734

















21,594

















10,334













21,318

















18,974

















8,042

















21,553













9,265

















18,473

















152,964











EBITDA















(88,223





)













61,246

















67,451

















192,044













24,848

















16,819

















(30,692





)













40,239













16,774

















50,451

















350,957









Other (income) expense













462

















40

















511

















219













181

















3

















24,557

















2,746













(9





)













(590





)













28,120









Non-controlling shareholder compensation













—

















2,129

















5,683

















2,437













2,382

















1,674

















403

















988













18

















631

















16,345









Impairment expense













—

















—

















—

















—













—

























8,182

















—













—

















—

















8,182









Acquisition expenses













—

















—

















—

















—













—

















3,479

















—

















1,872













—

















—

















5,351









Integration services fee













—

















—

















—

















—













—

















2,625

















—

















—













—

















—

















2,625









Other













—

















—

















—

















—













—

















90

















1,500

















696













10,426

















476

















13,188











Adjusted EBITDA











$





(87,761





)









$





63,415













$





73,645













$





194,700









$





27,411













$





24,690













$





3,950













$





46,541









$





27,209













$





50,968













$





424,768



































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings









Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation









Year ended December 31, 2023









(Unaudited)

































































































(in thousands)









Corporate

















5.11

















BOA













Lugano













PrimaLoft













Velocity Outdoor













Altor Solutions













Arnold













Sterno













Consolidated













Net income (loss) from continuing operations







$





(60,454





)









$





21,690













$





16,496













$





52,315













$





(69,883





)









$





(40,045





)









$





16,504









$





10,434













$





8,115













$





(44,828





)









Adjusted for:





















































































Provision (benefit) for income taxes









301

















4,994

















2,863

















14,589

















(5,673





)













(5,616





)













5,890













4,185

















1,106

















22,639













Interest expense, net









104,855

















(8





)













(18





)













4

















(11





)













352

















—













5

















—

















105,179













Intercompany interest









(126,240





)













20,244

















7,580

















32,837

















18,123

















13,510

















10,486













6,806

















16,654

















—













Depreciation and amortization









1,498

















26,009

















22,932

















9,229

















21,478

















13,282

















16,741













8,441

















19,959

















139,569















EBITDA











(80,040





)













72,929

















49,853

















108,974

















(35,966





)













(18,517





)













49,621













29,871

















45,834

















222,559













Other (income) expense









(128





)













(515





)













98

















(80





)













62

















(1,210





)













1,440













(5





)













(1,441





)













(1,779





)









Non-controlling shareholder compensation









—

















1,191

















3,019

















1,474

















980

















914

















986













27

















860

















9,451













Impairment expense









—

















—

















—

















—

















57,810

















31,590

















—













—

















—

















89,400













Integration services fee









—

















—

















—

















—

















2,375

















—

















—













—

















—

















2,375













Other









—

















—

















3,072

















—

















—

















—

















—













—

















1,434

















4,506















Adjusted EBITDA







$





(80,168





)









$





73,605













$





56,042













$





110,368













$





25,261













$





12,777













$





52,047









$





29,893













$





46,687













$





326,512



























































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings









Adjusted EBITDA









(Unaudited)





























































Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in thousands)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

























































Branded Consumer











































5.11









$





11,004













$





21,320













$





63,415













$





73,605













BOA













17,152

















14,022

















73,645

















56,042













Lugano













65,841

















37,662

















194,700

















110,368













PrimaLoft













3,077

















1,745

















27,411

















25,261













The Honey Pot Co.



(1)















5,962

















—

















24,690

















—













Velocity Outdoor













1,420

















3,144

















3,950

















12,777















Total Branded Consumer











$





104,456













$





77,893













$





387,811













$





278,053























































Industrial











































Altor Solutions









$





15,948













$





13,968













$





46,541













$





52,047













Arnold Magnetics













4,687

















8,351

















27,209

















29,893













Sterno













15,784

















12,299

















50,968

















46,687















Total Industrial











$





36,419













$





34,618













$





124,718













$





128,627













Corporate expense













(22,695





)













(20,874





)













(87,761





)













(80,168





)











Total Adjusted EBITDA











$





118,180













$





91,637













$





424,768













$





326,512



































































































(1









)











The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and $7.8 million and $28.7 million, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.







































Compass Diversified Holdings









Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation









(unaudited)





























Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in thousands)

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023



















































Net Sales









$





620,255









$





544,915









$





2,198,233









$





1,965,017









Acquisitions





(1)

















—













24,905













10,671













107,311









Pro Forma Net Sales









$





620,255









$





569,820









$





2,208,904









$





2,072,328



















































































(1









)











Acquisitions reflects the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a proforma basis as if we had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.







































Compass Diversified Holdings









Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales









(unaudited)





















































Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in thousands)

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





















































Branded Consumer











































5.11









$





144,768









$





147,394









$





532,161









$





533,089









BOA













48,141













42,435













190,811













155,825









Lugano













149,685













104,750













470,666













308,321









PrimaLoft













12,708













9,434













74,226













67,053









The Honey Pot





(1)

















28,697













24,905













115,260













107,311









Velocity Outdoor













19,008













45,842













96,427













172,190









Total Branded Consumer









$





403,007









$





374,760









$





1,479,551









$





1,343,789



















































Industrial











































Altor Solutions













81,322













56,417













239,068













238,030









Arnold Magnetics













41,292













44,632













171,837













166,679









Sterno













94,634













94,011













318,448













323,830









Total Industrial









$





217,248









$





195,060









$





729,353









$





728,539

















































Total Subsidiary Net Sales









$





620,255









$





569,820









$





2,208,904









$





2,072,328



















































































(1









)











Net sales for The Honey Pot are pro forma as if we had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.































Compass Diversified Holdings









Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows





















Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in thousands)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









$





9,974













$





21,128













$





(67,636





)









$





78,080













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities













(70,199





)













466,213

















(422,450





)













570,503













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













49,732

















(102,236





)













100,614

















(260,163





)









Foreign currency impact on cash













(1,727





)













636

















(1,278





)













786













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













(12,220





)













385,741

















(390,750





)













389,206













Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period



(





1)















71,947

















64,736

















450,477

















61,271















Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period











$





59,727













$





450,477













$





59,727













$





450,477



































































































(1









)











Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.8 million at January 1, 2024 and $8.5 million at January 1, 2023.







































Compass Diversified Holding













Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows





























































Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in thousands)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























































Changes in operating assets and liabilities









$





(37,286





)









$





(24,390





)









$





(292,884





)









$





(160,281





)









Purchases of property and equipment









$





(22,858





)









$





(17,239





)









$





(56,701





)









$





(55,016





)









Distributions paid - common shares









$





(18,913





)









$





(17,955





)









$





(75,490





)









$





(71,967





)









Distributions paid - preferred shares









$





(6,967





)









$





(6,045





)









$





(25,458





)









$





(24,181





)







