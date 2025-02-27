News & Insights

Compass Diversified Reports Strong Financial Results with Double-Digit Sales Growth for Q4 and Full Year 2024

February 27, 2025 — 04:23 pm EST

Compass Diversified reported strong financial growth for 2024, with increased net sales and Adjusted EBITDA across its sectors.

Quiver AI Summary

Compass Diversified (CODI) reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, achieving a 13.8% increase in net sales, totaling $620.3 million, and over 30% growth in Adjusted EBITDA. The growth was driven by strong performance in both consumer and industrial segments, particularly following the acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024. For the year, net sales reached $2.2 billion, up 11.9% compared to the previous year. The company also experienced a 29% year-over-year rise in Adjusted EBITDA, amounting to $424.8 million for 2024. CODI's net income for the fourth quarter was $23.8 million, significantly impacted by past gains from asset sales, but income from continuing operations improved remarkably compared to the prior year. Looking ahead, CODI anticipates consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA of between $570 million and $610 million for 2025 and declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share to common stockholders.

Potential Positives

  • Achieved double-digit sales growth of 11.9% for the full year 2024, reaching net sales of $2.2 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 30% for the full year 2024, totaling $424.8 million, demonstrating strong operational performance.
  • Successfully raised $90 million through the issuance of preferred shares and raised an additional $300 million in incremental term loan A, enhancing financial flexibility.
  • Declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on common shares, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income in Q4 2024 was significantly lower at $23.8 million compared to $139.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, indicating a substantial decline in profitability.
  • For the full year 2024, net income fell to $47.4 million from $262.4 million the previous year, highlighting a troubling reduction in overall financial performance.
  • The company reported a notable dependence on gains from the sale of discontinued operations, as these gains substantially contributed to prior year's net income, which raises concerns about the sustainability of its current profit levels.

FAQ

What are Compass Diversified's financial results for Q4 2024?

Compass Diversified reported net sales of $620.3 million, a 13.8% increase, and Adjusted EBITDA of $118.2 million, up 29% from Q4 2023.

How did CODI perform in 2024 compared to 2023?

In 2024, CODI achieved $2.2 billion in net sales, marking an 11.9% growth compared to $2.0 billion in 2023.

What was the impact of The Honey Pot Co. acquisition?

The acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024 contributed to overall sales growth and increased pro forma net sales by 7% for the year.

What is the outlook for Compass Diversified in 2025?

CODI expects to achieve consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA between $570 million and $610 million in 2025, along with significant growth in its branded consumer segment.

When will the next conference call be held?

The next conference call is scheduled for February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss company results and outlook.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CODI Insider Trading Activity

$CODI insiders have traded $CODI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CODI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MAGYAR HOLDINGS LLC CGI sold 135,274 shares for an estimated $3,118,065
  • SIMON HEIDI LOCKE purchased 19,800 shares for an estimated $399,074
  • STEPHEN KELLER has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $210,128 and 0 sales.
  • PATRICK A MACIARIELLO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $109,350

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CODI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $CODI stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market branded consumer and industrial businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024.



“In 2024, we once again delivered strong financial results, achieving double digit sales growth and over 30% growth in our Adjusted EBITDA for the full year,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “In the fourth quarter, we saw both sales and earnings growth accelerate, driven by continued strong performance from our consumer businesses as well as improving performance in our industrial businesses. Our differentiated business model, strong operating companies, and permanent capital base position us to create long-term value for all stakeholders. I want to take this opportunity to thank the CODI team as well as our subsidiary management teams and employees for their hard work fostering innovation, driving exceptional results, and exceeding expectations.”




Fourth Quarter 2024 – Financial Highlights (vs Q4 2023)




  • Net sales were $620.3 million, up 13.8%


    • Branded consumer net sales increased 15.2% to $403.0 million


    • Industrial net sales increased 11.4% to $217.2 million








  • Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $140.9 million, up 25%


    • Branded consumer Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.0%


    • Industrial Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.2%








  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $118.2 million, up 29.0%






Recent Business Highlights




  • Sold Ergobaby for an enterprise value of $104 million on December 27, 2024






  • In Q4 2024 - raised ~$90 million via issuance of preferred shares


    • More than $115 million for full year 2024


    • Flexible, low-cost source of capital








  • In Q4 2024 - re-purchased more than 400,000 common shares


    • Average price of $23.19 per share






  • In January 2025 - raised $300 million in incremental term loan A


    • Initial funding of $200 million; additional $100 million available with six month delayed draw


    • Matures in July 2027, consistent with existing term loan A








Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results



Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $620.3 million, up 13.8% compared to $544.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, net sales were $2.2 billion, up 11.9% compared to $2.0 billion a year ago. Growth was driven by the Company’s acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024 and continued strong sales growth at Lugano and BOA. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023, net sales were up 7% in the full year 2024.



Branded consumer net sales increased 8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $403.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. On a pro forma basis, branded consumer net sales increased 10% to $1.5 billion in the full year 2024 compared to a year ago.



Industrial net sales increased 11% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $217.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and remained relatively flat at $729.4 million in the full year 2024 compared to a year ago.



Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.6 million compared to operating loss of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $56.8 million non-cash impairment expense associated with PrimaLoft in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, operating income increased 170% to $230.1 million compared to $85.2 million a year ago. The increase was due to an increase in net sales year-over-year, as well as non-cash impairment charges taken in 2023 of $89.4 million.



Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $23.8 million compared to net income of $139.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, net income was $47.4 million compared to $262.4 million a year ago. The decreases in net income were due primarily to the $179.5 million gain on the sale of Marucci Sports in November 2023 and the $98.0 million gain on the sale of Advanced Circuits in February 2023.



Income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $22.2 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, income from continuing operations was $42.3 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $44.8 million a year ago. The increases in net income from continuing operations were primarily due to the non-cash impairment expenses associated with PrimaLoft and Velocity Outdoor in 2023.



Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.6 million compared to $34.7 million a year ago. For the full year 2024, Adjusted Earnings was $161.6 million compared to $101.2 million a year ago. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 75.51 million compared to 72.43 million in the prior year fourth quarter. For the full year 2024, CODI’s weighted average number of shares outstanding was 75.45 million compared to 72.11 million in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $118.2 million, up 29% compared to $91.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $424.8 million, up 30% compared to $326.5 million a year ago. The increases were primarily due to strong results at Lugano. Management fees incurred during the fourth quarter and full year were $19.5 million and $74.8 million, respectively.




Liquidity and Capital Resources



As of December 31, 2024, CODI had approximately $59.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $113.5 million outstanding on its revolver, $375.0 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300.0 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $486.6 million under its revolving credit facility.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Distributions



On January 3, 2025, CODI’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on January 23, 2025, to all holders of record of common shares as of January 16, 2025.



The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.



The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution for such period was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.



The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.



CODI expects all cash distributions paid in the 2024 taxable year to be qualified dividends (assuming requisite holding periods are met) since CODI’s earnings and profits in the 2024 taxable year are expected to exceed cash distributions.




2025 Outlook



For the full year 2025, CODI expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) of between $570 million and $610 million. Of this range, CODI expects its branded consumer vertical to produce $440 million to $465 million and its industrial vertical to produce $130 million to $145 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2025, and is absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid by CODI and corporate overhead.



CODI further expects Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) including management fees and corporate expenses to be between $480 million and $520 million for the full year 2025.



In addition, the Company expects to earn between $170 million and $190 million in Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2025.



In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA or 2025 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.




Conference Call



Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. P.T. with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Keller, and Pat Maciariello, the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Group Management. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (

registration link

) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.




Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results.



Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of The Honey Pot Co., assuming that the Company acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.



In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA or 2025 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.



Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.




About Compass Diversified



Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the branded consumer, industrial, healthcare, and critical outsourced services sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.




Forward Looking Statements




Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, our 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2025 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.




Investor Relations



Compass Diversified




irinquiry@compassdiversified.com




Gateway Group


Cody Slach


949.574.3860




CODI@gateway-grp.com





Media Relations



Compass Diversified




mediainquiry@compassdiversified.com




The IGB Group


Leon Berman


212-477-8438




lberman@igbir.com













































































































































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets






(in thousands)

December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023






Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
59,727

$
446,684

Accounts receivable, net

444,386


308,183

Inventories, net

962,408


723,194

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

101,129


88,844

Current assets of discontinued operations





36,915

Total current assets

1,567,650


1,603,820

Property, plant and equipment, net

244,746


191,283

Goodwill

982,253


859,907

Intangible assets, net

1,049,186


879,078

Other non-current assets

208,587


195,010

Non-current assets of discontinued operations





87,883


Total assets
$
4,052,422

$
3,816,981






Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable
$
104,304

$
91,089

Accrued expenses

197,829


151,443

Due to related parties

18,036


16,025

Current portion, long-term debt

15,000


10,000

Other current liabilities

49,617


34,812

Current liabilities of discontinued operations





8,986

Total current liabilities

384,786


312,355

Deferred income taxes

119,948


118,882

Long-term debt

1,759,290


1,661,879

Other non-current liabilities

225,334


203,207

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations





1,277


Total liabilities

2,489,358


2,297,600


Stockholders' equity



Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings

1,296,793


1,326,750

Noncontrolling interest

266,271


175,875

Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations





16,756

Total stockholders' equity

1,563,064


1,519,381


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,052,422

$
3,816,981










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Consolidated Statements of Operations




Three months ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


(in thousands, except per share data)


2024




2023




2024




2023

Net revenues
$
620,255


$
544,915


$
2,198,233


$
1,965,017

Cost of revenues

349,238



312,972



1,197,873



1,132,014


Gross profit

271,017



231,943



1,000,360



833,003

Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative expense

166,256



140,831



587,520



502,013

Management fees

19,453



16,784



74,767



67,945

Amortization expense

24,735



22,088



99,760



88,396

Impairment expense






56,832



8,182



89,400


Operating income (loss)

60,573



(4,592
)


230,131



85,249

Other income (expense):







Interest expense, net

(29,189
)


(24,827
)


(106,683
)


(105,179
)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

(1,004
)


(1,004
)


(4,018
)


(4,038
)

Gain (loss) on sale of Crosman








(24,218
)





Other income (expense), net

412



(350
)


(3,902
)


1,779


Net income (loss) before income taxes

30,792



(30,773
)


91,310



(22,189
)

Provision for income taxes

8,567



6,290



49,012



22,639


Income (loss) from continuing operations

22,225



(37,063
)


42,298



(44,828
)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax

(7,006
)


(3,026
)


(6,905
)


24,208

Gain on sale of discontinued operations

8,612



179,530



11,957



283,025


Net income

23,831



139,441



47,350



262,405

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

13,631



2,828



37,426



16,423

Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,721
)


(824
)


(2,884
)


(304
)


Net income attributable to Holdings
$
11,921


$
137,437


$
12,808


$
246,286









Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings







Continuing operations
$
(0.10
)

$
(0.75
)

$
(1.25
)

$
(1.81
)

Discontinued operations

0.04



2.45



0.11



4.27


$
(0.06
)

$
1.70


$
(1.14
)

$
2.46









Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding

75,505



72,429



75,454



72,105









Cash distributions declared per Trust common share
$
0.25


$
0.25


$
1.00


$
1.00



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2024




(Unaudited)







Three months ended


Year ended


(in thousands)

March 31, 2024


June 30, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


Net income (loss)
$
5,781


$
(13,723
)

$
31,461


$
23,831


$
47,350

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

317



872



(1,088
)


(7,006
)


(6,905
)

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

3,345













8,612



11,957


Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
2,119


$
(14,595
)

$
32,549


$
22,225


$
42,298

Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest

7,765



6,041



9,989



13,631



37,426


Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations
$
(5,646
)

$
(20,636
)

$
22,560


$
8,594


$
4,872

Adjustments:



















Distributions paid - preferred shares

(6,045
)


(6,101
)


(6,345
)


(6,967
)


(25,458
)

Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up

27,116



26,642



24,956



26,341



105,055

Impairment expense

8,182


















8,182

Loss (gain) on sale of Crosman






24,606



(388
)







24,218

Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman






7,254













7,254

Non-controlling shareholder compensation

4,071



3,680



4,537



4,057



16,345

Acquisition expense

3,479













1,872



5,351

Integration services fee






875



875



875



2,625

Other

274



130



964



11,820



13,188


Adjusted earnings
$
31,431


$
36,450


$
47,159


$
46,592


$
161,632

Plus (less):



















Depreciation expense

10,730



10,339



10,180



12,642



43,891

Income tax provision

9,996



19,830



10,619



8,567



49,012

Interest expense

23,575



26,561



27,358



29,189



106,683

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,005



1,004



1,005



1,004



4,018

Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest

7,765



6,041



9,989



13,631



37,426

Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman






(7,254
)












(7,254
)

Preferred distributions

6,045



6,101



6,345



6,967



25,458

Other

2,879



1,375



60



(412
)


3,902


Adjusted EBITDA
$
93,426


$
100,447


$
112,715


$
118,180


$
424,768















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2023




(Unaudited)













Three months ended


Year ended


(in thousands)

March 31, 2023


June 30, 2023


September 30, 2023


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2023


Net income (loss)
$
109,601


$
17,123


$
(3,760
)

$
139,441


$
262,405

Income (loss) from discontinued options, net of tax

10,939



5,437



10,858



(3,026
)


24,208

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

97,989



4,232



1,274



179,530



283,025


Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
673


$
7,454


$
(15,892
)

$
(37,063
)

$
(44,828
)

Less: income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest

4,398



3,428



5,769



2,828



16,423


Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations
$
(3,725
)

$
4,026


$
(21,661
)

$
(39,891
)

$
(61,251
)

Adjustments:









Distributions paid - preferred shares

(6,045
)


(6,046
)


(6,045
)


(6,045
)


(24,181
)

Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up

23,283



22,111



22,090



22,088



89,572

Impairment expense











32,568



56,832



89,400

Tax effect - impairment expense











(4,308
)


978



(3,330
)

Non-controlling interest - impairment expense
















(5,382
)


(5,382
)

Non-controlling shareholder compensation

1,329



2,895



2,438



2,789



9,451

Integration services fee

1,187



1,188










2,375

Other

432



348



349



3,377



4,506


Adjusted earnings
$
16,461


$
24,522


$
25,431


$
34,746


$
101,160

Plus (less):









Depreciation expense

11,006



11,958



11,853



11,142



45,959

Income tax provision

7,471



4,421



4,457



6,290



22,639

Interest expense

26,180



26,613



27,559



24,828



105,180

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,005



1,024



1,005



1,004



4,038

Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest

4,398



3,428



5,769



2,828



16,423

Tax effect - impairment expense











4,308



(978
)


3,330

Non-controlling interest - impairment expense
















5,382



5,382

Distributions paid - preferred shares

6,045



6,046



6,045



6,045



24,181

Other

(1,160
)


75



(1,044
)


349



(1,780
)


Adjusted EBITDA
$
71,406


$
78,087


$
85,383


$
91,636


$
326,512


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation




Three Months Ended December 31, 2024




(Unaudited)

























(in thousands)


Corporate



5.11



BOA


Lugano


PrimaLoft


THP


Velocity Outdoor


Altor Solutions


Arnold


Sterno


Consolidated


Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$
(8,045
)

$
2,040


$
4,543


$
35,133

$
(5,314
)

$
(1,997
)

$
(1,483
)

$
(441
)

$
(9,138
)

$
6,927


$
22,225

Adjusted for:






















Provision (benefit) for income taxes


(2,095
)


(266
)


1,042



11,294


(2,010
)


(305
)


(264
)


(912
)


(196
)


2,280



8,568

Interest expense, net


29,134



(11
)


(5
)






(55
)


(24
)


(1
)







151








29,189

Intercompany interest


(41,740
)


3,252



4,409



15,596


4,390



2,725



1,635



5,159



1,808



2,766






Depreciation and amortization


51



5,536



5,343



2,763


5,331



4,163



1,363



9,303



2,511



3,623



39,987


EBITDA


(22,695
)


10,551



15,332



64,786


2,342



4,562



1,250



13,109



(4,864
)


15,596



99,969

Other (income) expense







(46
)


489



280


176



8



(1,177
)


24








(167
)


(413
)

Non-controlling shareholder compensation







499



1,331



775


559



517



(153
)


247



5



277



4,057

Acquisition expenses




































1,872













1,872

Integration services fee


























875























875

Other































1,500



696



9,546



78



11,820


Adjusted EBITDA

$
(22,695
)

$
11,004


$
17,152


$
65,841

$
3,077


$
5,962


$
1,420


$
15,948


$
4,687


$
15,784


$
118,180




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation




Three Months Ended December 31, 2023




(Unaudited)






















(in thousands)

Corporate



5.11



BOA


Lugano


PrimaLoft


Velocity Outdoor


Altor Solutions


Arnold


Sterno


Consolidated


Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(12,982
)

$
9,840


$
1,345


$
20,847


$
(64,383
)

$
(3,183
)

$
4,260

$
3,523


$
3,670


$
(37,063
)

Adjusted for:



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes

301



1,004



639



4,293



(2,549
)


289



1,797


921



(406
)


6,289

Interest expense, net

24,732



(4
)


(9
)







(2
)


120







(11
)







24,826

Intercompany interest

(33,291
)


4,546



2,548



10,177



4,780



3,440



2,303


1,728



3,769






Depreciation and amortization

366



6,143



5,496



2,258



5,394



3,259



4,183


2,193



4,943



34,235


EBITDA

(20,874
)


21,529



10,019



37,575



(56,760
)


3,925



12,543


8,354



11,976



28,287

Other (income) expense

(1
)



(412
)



(19
)


(75
)


(66
)


(31
)


1,239


(4
)


(280
)


351

Non-controlling shareholder compensation






203



950



162



761



228



186


1



298



2,789

Impairment expense





















57,810



(978
)
















56,832

Other











3,072



























305



3,377


Adjusted EBITDA
$
(20,875
)

$
21,320


$
14,022


$
37,662


$
1,745


$
3,144


$
13,968

$
8,351


$
12,299


$
91,636


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation




Year ended December 31, 2024




(Unaudited)

























(in thousands)


Corporate



5.11



BOA


Lugano


PrimaLoft


THP


Velocity Outdoor


Altor Solutions


Arnold


Sterno


Consolidated


Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$
(35,634
)

$
20,634


$
20,791


$
94,390

$
(10,575
)

$
(9,761
)

$
(54,851
)

$
5,635

$
(2,969
)

$
14,638


$
42,298

Adjusted for:






















Provision (benefit) for income taxes


(2,095
)


4,526



4,962



31,304


(3,741
)


(2,894
)


6,810



2,280


2,986



4,874



49,012

Interest expense, net


106,414



(14
)


(21
)


3


(70
)


(52
)


52







371








106,683

Intercompany interest


(157,585
)


13,366



20,125



56,013


17,916



10,552



9,255



10,771


7,121



12,466





Depreciation and amortization


677



22,734



21,594



10,334


21,318



18,974



8,042



21,553


9,265



18,473



152,964


EBITDA


(88,223
)


61,246



67,451



192,044


24,848



16,819



(30,692
)


40,239


16,774



50,451



350,957

Other (income) expense


462



40



511



219


181



3



24,557



2,746


(9
)


(590
)


28,120

Non-controlling shareholder compensation







2,129



5,683



2,437


2,382



1,674



403



988


18



631



16,345

Impairment expense




























8,182

















8,182

Acquisition expenses


























3,479








1,872












5,351

Integration services fee


























2,625






















2,625

Other


























90



1,500



696


10,426



476



13,188


Adjusted EBITDA

$
(87,761
)

$
63,415


$
73,645


$
194,700

$
27,411


$
24,690


$
3,950


$
46,541

$
27,209


$
50,968


$
424,768














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation




Year ended December 31, 2023




(Unaudited)






















(in thousands)

Corporate



5.11



BOA


Lugano


PrimaLoft


Velocity Outdoor


Altor Solutions


Arnold


Sterno


Consolidated


Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(60,454
)

$
21,690


$
16,496


$
52,315


$
(69,883
)

$
(40,045
)

$
16,504

$
10,434


$
8,115


$
(44,828
)

Adjusted for:



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes

301



4,994



2,863



14,589



(5,673
)


(5,616
)


5,890


4,185



1,106



22,639

Interest expense, net

104,855



(8
)


(18
)


4



(11
)


352







5








105,179

Intercompany interest

(126,240
)


20,244



7,580



32,837



18,123



13,510



10,486


6,806



16,654






Depreciation and amortization

1,498



26,009



22,932



9,229



21,478



13,282



16,741


8,441



19,959



139,569


EBITDA

(80,040
)


72,929



49,853



108,974



(35,966
)


(18,517
)


49,621


29,871



45,834



222,559

Other (income) expense

(128
)


(515
)


98



(80
)


62



(1,210
)


1,440


(5
)


(1,441
)


(1,779
)

Non-controlling shareholder compensation






1,191



3,019



1,474



980



914



986


27



860



9,451

Impairment expense





















57,810



31,590

















89,400

Integration services fee





















2,375






















2,375

Other











3,072



























1,434



4,506


Adjusted EBITDA
$
(80,168
)

$
73,605


$
56,042


$
110,368


$
25,261


$
12,777


$
52,047

$
29,893


$
46,687


$
326,512













































































































































































































































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Adjusted EBITDA




(Unaudited)













Three months ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


(in thousands)



2024




2023




2024




2023











Branded Consumer








5.11

$
11,004


$
21,320


$
63,415


$
73,605

BOA


17,152



14,022



73,645



56,042

Lugano


65,841



37,662



194,700



110,368

PrimaLoft


3,077



1,745



27,411



25,261

The Honey Pot Co.

(1)


5,962








24,690






Velocity Outdoor


1,420



3,144



3,950



12,777


Total Branded Consumer

$
104,456


$
77,893


$
387,811


$
278,053











Industrial








Altor Solutions

$
15,948


$
13,968


$
46,541


$
52,047

Arnold Magnetics


4,687



8,351



27,209



29,893

Sterno


15,784



12,299



50,968



46,687


Total Industrial

$
36,419


$
34,618


$
124,718


$
128,627

Corporate expense


(22,695
)


(20,874
)


(87,761
)


(80,168
)


Total Adjusted EBITDA

$
118,180


$
91,637


$
424,768


$
326,512




































(1

)

The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and $7.8 million and $28.7 million, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.














































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation




(unaudited)





Three months ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


(in thousands)



2024



2023



2024



2023










Net Sales

$
620,255

$
544,915

$
2,198,233

$
1,965,017

Acquisitions


(1)






24,905


10,671


107,311

Pro Forma Net Sales

$
620,255

$
569,820

$
2,208,904

$
2,072,328


































(1

)

Acquisitions reflects the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a proforma basis as if we had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.







































































































































































































































































































Compass Diversified Holdings




Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales




(unaudited)











Three months ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


(in thousands)



2024



2023



2024



2023











Branded Consumer








5.11

$
144,768

$
147,394

$
532,161

$
533,089

BOA


48,141


42,435


190,811


155,825

Lugano


149,685


104,750


470,666


308,321

PrimaLoft


12,708


9,434


74,226


67,053

The Honey Pot


(1)


28,697


24,905


115,260


107,311

Velocity Outdoor


19,008


45,842


96,427


172,190

Total Branded Consumer

$
403,007

$
374,760

$
1,479,551

$
1,343,789











Industrial








Altor Solutions


81,322


56,417


239,068


238,030

Arnold Magnetics


41,292


44,632


171,837


166,679

Sterno


94,634


94,011


318,448


323,830

Total Industrial

$
217,248

$
195,060

$
729,353

$
728,539










Total Subsidiary Net Sales

$
620,255

$
569,820

$
2,208,904

$
2,072,328


































(1

)

Net sales for The Honey Pot are pro forma as if we had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.








Compass Diversified Holdings




Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows


Three months ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


(in thousands)



2024




2023




2024




2023










Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$
9,974


$
21,128


$
(67,636
)

$
78,080

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(70,199
)


466,213



(422,450
)


570,503

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


49,732



(102,236
)


100,614



(260,163
)

Foreign currency impact on cash


(1,727
)


636



(1,278
)


786

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(12,220
)


385,741



(390,750
)


389,206

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

(


1)


71,947



64,736



450,477



61,271


Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

$
59,727


$
450,477


$
59,727


$
450,477




































(1

)

Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.8 million at January 1, 2024 and $8.5 million at January 1, 2023.













































































































































Compass Diversified Holding


Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows













Three months ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


(in thousands)



2024




2023




2024




2023










Changes in operating assets and liabilities

$
(37,286
)

$
(24,390
)

$
(292,884
)

$
(160,281
)

Purchases of property and equipment

$
(22,858
)

$
(17,239
)

$
(56,701
)

$
(55,016
)

Distributions paid - common shares

$
(18,913
)

$
(17,955
)

$
(75,490
)

$
(71,967
)

Distributions paid - preferred shares

$
(6,967
)

$
(6,045
)

$
(25,458
)

$
(24,181
)





