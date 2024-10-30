Compass Diversified reports Q3 EPS 8c, may not compare to consensus 54c

Reports Q3 revenue $582.6M, consensus $586.41M. “Despite a dynamic macroeconomic environment, we had another great quarter,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified (CODI). “Our differentiated business model and strong operating companies position us to create long-term value for all stakeholders. In the third quarter, we saw double-digit sales growth driven by continued demand in our Branded Consumer businesses. Our Industrial businesses are stabilizing and delivered low single-digit growth in the quarter. Given our momentum, we are raising our 2024 outlook and believe we are well positioned for growth in 2025 and beyond.”
