Compass Diversified reports Q3 EPS 8c, may not compare to consensus 54c

October 30, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $582.6M, consensus $586.41M. “Despite a dynamic macroeconomic environment, we had another great quarter,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified (CODI). “Our differentiated business model and strong operating companies position us to create long-term value for all stakeholders. In the third quarter, we saw double-digit sales growth driven by continued demand in our Branded Consumer businesses. Our Industrial businesses are stabilizing and delivered low single-digit growth in the quarter. Given our momentum, we are raising our 2024 outlook and believe we are well positioned for growth in 2025 and beyond.”

