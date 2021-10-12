Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.36

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will pay a dividend of US$0.36 on the 22nd of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Compass Diversified's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Even though Compass Diversified isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 26.8%, so this could continue over the next year. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

Compass Diversified Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$1.36 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.44. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Compass Diversified's EPS has declined at around 27% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Compass Diversified is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Compass Diversified that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

