Compass Diversified Holdings' Series B Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Compass Diversified Holdings's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $21.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.15% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRB was trading at a 10.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 29.88% in the "Consumer Goods" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified Holdings's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Compass Diversified Holdings's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are off about 1.9%.

