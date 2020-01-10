Markets
Compass Diversified Holdings' Series B Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Compass Diversified Holdings's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $26.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.95% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRB was trading at a 5.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 41.40% in the "Consumer Goods" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CODI.PRB shares, versus CODI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified Holdings's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, Compass Diversified Holdings's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are down about 0.4%.

