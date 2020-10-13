Compass Diversified (CODI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Compass Diversified (CODI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CODI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that CODI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.37, the dividend yield is 7.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CODI was $19.37, representing a -26.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.37 and a 79.68% increase over the 52 week low of $10.78.

CODI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). CODI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports CODI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.45%, compared to an industry average of -23.3%.

