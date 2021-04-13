Compass Diversified (CODI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Compass Diversified (CODI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CODI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that CODI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.36, the dividend yield is 5.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CODI was $25.36, representing a -0.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.43 and a 73.94% increase over the 52 week low of $14.58.

CODI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). CODI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.32. Zacks Investment Research reports CODI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.42%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CODI Dividend History page.

