Markets
CODI

Compass Diversified CEO Elias Sabo To Retire; Zach Sawtelle Named Successor

June 11, 2026 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Compass Diversified (CODI), a private equity firm, on Thursday said co-founder and chief executive officer Elias Sabo will retire on December 31, 2026.

The company appointed Zach Sawtelle as chief operating officer and said he will succeed Sabo as chief executive officer upon his retirement.

Sawtelle currently serves as partner and chief operating officer at Compass Group Management LLC, the company's external manager.

Compass Diversified also reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

Additionally, the company said it expects to complete its review of the Management Services Agreement in the coming weeks to better align management and shareholder interests.

CODI shares closed at $10.92 on Wednesday, up 2.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CODI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.