Compass Diversified to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Full Release



WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after the close of market trading. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.





In conjunction with reporting fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, CODI will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Keller, and Pat Maciariello, the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Group Management. A live webcast of the call will be available on the



Investor Relations



section of CODI’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (



registration link



) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.







About Compass Diversified







Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit



compassdiversified.com



.







Forward Looking Statements









This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the expected timing of earnings announcements and the future performance of CODI and its subsidiaries. Words such as "believes," "expects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Investor Relations







Compass Diversified







irinquiry@compassdiversified.com









Gateway Group







Cody Slach





949.574.3860









CODI@gateway-grp.com











Media Relations







Compass Diversified







Mediainquiry@compassdiversified.com









The IGB Group







Leon Berman





212.477.8438









lberman@igbir.com







