Comparing UnitedHealth Group With Industry Competitors In Health Care Providers & Services Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in relation to its major competitors in the Health Care Providers & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

UnitedHealth Group Background

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth UnitedHealth Group Inc 38.25 5.97 1.41 4.79% $7.67 $21.06 6.61% Centene Corp 14.20 1.45 0.26 4.22% $2.0 $4.43 5.92% Molina Healthcare Inc 19.37 4.27 0.55 6.45% $0.48 $1.21 18.65% HealthEquity Inc 65.67 3.19 6.31 1.68% $0.11 $0.2 23.15% Progyny Inc 39.40 4.91 2.20 3.21% $0.02 $0.07 8.85% Average 34.66 3.46 2.33 3.89% $0.65 $1.48 14.14%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Through a thorough examination of UnitedHealth Group, we can discern the following trends:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 38.25 is 1.1x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 5.97 which exceeds the industry average by 1.73x.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 1.41, which is 0.61x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 4.79%, which is 0.9% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.67 Billion, which is 11.8x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $21.06 Billion, which indicates 14.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 6.61% is significantly below the industry average of 14.14%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between UnitedHealth Group and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, UnitedHealth Group has a higher debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

This suggests a greater reliance on debt financing, which can expose the company to increased financial risk and potential volatility.

Key Takeaways

For UnitedHealth Group, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potential overvaluation. The PB ratio is also high, suggesting investors are paying a premium for its assets. However, the PS ratio is low, which may indicate a potential undervaluation based on revenue. In terms of profitability metrics, UnitedHealth Group shows high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins compared to industry peers, despite lower revenue growth rates.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.