Comparing NVIDIA With Industry Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 37.61 34.01 21.02 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.52 6.98 10.35 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 83.19 12.09 15.86 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Texas Instruments Inc 36.41 10.19 11.12 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Qualcomm Inc 16.83 6.42 4.33 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 98.85 2.78 6.28 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 155.16 19.36 33.87 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 71.17 3.15 11.90 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 25.58 2.13 3.45 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 102.21 5.19 6.65 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 15.46 8.61 12.52 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% STMicroelectronics NV 15.61 1.33 1.83 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.48 2.18 1.20 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 12.09 2.10 2.68 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 10.64 1.49 2.38 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 10.91 1.76 3.35 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.59 1.68 2.67 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 138.55 11.82 16.55 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 32.28 4.41 11.04 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1398.33 11.35 22.60 4.95% $-0.0 $0.05 87.41% Qorvo Inc 254.29 1.97 1.80 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 127.31 5.85 9.12 6.43% $33.9 $29.56 12.95%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By thoroughly analyzing NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.61 significantly below the industry average by 0.3x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 34.01, which is 5.81x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 21.02, which is 2.3x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 23.99% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion, which is 0.76x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $28.72 Billion is 0.97x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 12.95%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing NVIDIA in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signals strong top-line performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.