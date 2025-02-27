Comparing NVIDIA With Industry Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 44.65 40.53 24.95 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 28.16 7.70 11.41 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 165.07 14.75 19.73 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Texas Instruments Inc 38.12 10.68 11.65 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Qualcomm Inc 17.49 6.67 4.50 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 104.74 2.95 6.65 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 182.86 22.82 39.92 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 74.67 3.31 12.48 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 28 2.33 3.77 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 104.86 5.33 6.82 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 24.54 2.38 1.31 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% STMicroelectronics NV 15.76 1.34 1.85 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% ON Semiconductor Corp 13.93 2.42 3.09 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 13.05 2.10 4.01 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% United Microelectronics Corp 10.51 1.47 2.35 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.55 1.68 2.67 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 146.32 12.48 17.48 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 34.75 4.75 11.89 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 266.21 2.06 1.89 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 71.64 5.96 9.08 3.94% $37.65 $32.82 8.84%

Through a meticulous analysis of NVIDIA, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 44.65 significantly below the industry average by 0.62x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 40.53 which exceeds the industry average by 6.8x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 24.95, which is 2.75x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13% that is 27.19% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion is 0.61x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.16 Billion is 0.8x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 93.61% exceeds the industry average of 8.84%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, revenue growth, and low EBITDA and gross profit ratios suggest that NVIDIA is generating strong returns on equity and experiencing significant revenue growth, despite lower profitability margins.

