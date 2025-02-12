Comparing NVIDIA With Industry Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 52.43 49.35 29.15 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Broadcom Inc 182.20 16.28 21.77 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.35 8.30 12.30 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 18.55 7.08 4.77 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 111.10 3.13 7.05 1.36% $1.55 $3.42 17.57% ARM Holdings PLC 207.55 25.90 45.31 1.83% $0.11 $0.81 4.71% Texas Instruments Inc 34.47 9.67 10.53 7.05% $2.09 $2.47 -3.47% Micron Technology Inc 26.96 2.24 3.63 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Analog Devices Inc 62.03 2.87 10.76 1.36% $1.12 $1.42 -10.06% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.10 10.63 15.47 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% Microchip Technology Inc 92.25 4.69 6 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.82 2.39 1.25 3.16% $28.59 $26.43 3.85% STMicroelectronics NV 13.80 1.18 1.62 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% ON Semiconductor Corp 13.20 2.30 2.93 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% First Solar Inc 13.92 2.28 4.51 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 9.72 1.36 2.18 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.07 1.64 2.61 0.95% $0.18 $0.43 -15.9% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 133.27 11.38 15.92 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Qorvo Inc 273.79 2.12 1.94 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Rambus Inc 39.22 6.15 12.68 5.76% $0.07 $0.12 10.71% Average 69.6 6.4 9.64 4.07% $35.62 $31.05 7.04%

After examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 52.43 is 0.75x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 49.35 which exceeds the industry average by 7.71x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 29.15, surpassing the industry average by 3.02x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13%, which is 27.06% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion, which is 0.64x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $26.16 Billion, which indicates 0.84x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 93.61% exceeds the industry average of 7.04%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for operational improvement. The high revenue growth rate signals strong sales momentum within the industry sector.

