Comparing NVIDIA With Industry Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 36.98 33.44 20.67 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 89.11 12.97 17.01 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Qualcomm Inc 15.92 6.07 4.09 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 96.39 2.72 6.12 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 30.77 9 9.30 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% ARM Holdings PLC 147.47 18.40 32.19 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 61.89 2.74 10.35 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 18.79 1.81 2.83 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 15.99 8.90 12.95 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 82.47 4.19 5.36 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 19.62 1.17 1.76 0.32% $0.39 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.77 1.93 1.05 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% United Microelectronics Corp 12.12 1.45 2.37 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 11.03 1.92 2.45 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 11.71 1.89 3.60 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 19.11 1.49 2.48 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1434.67 11.82 23.18 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 111.27 9.48 13.29 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 27.21 3.72 9.31 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 227.86 1.76 1.62 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 129.11 5.44 8.49 6.15% $4.11 $3.92 11.69%

When analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

At 36.98 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.29x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 33.44 which exceeds the industry average by 6.15x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 20.67 , which is 2.43x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 24.27% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 6.28x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.33x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 11.69%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales at a premium. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong financial performance and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.