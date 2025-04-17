Comparing NVIDIA With Industry Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 35.54 32.14 19.86 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 80.84 11.76 15.44 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 21.71 5.94 8.80 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 14.64 5.59 3.76 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 88.29 2.49 5.61 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 28.18 7.89 8.61 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% ARM Holdings PLC 132.89 16.58 29.01 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 56.21 2.49 9.40 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 16.59 1.59 2.50 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 14.34 7.99 11.61 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 66.58 3.38 4.33 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 12.12 1.03 1.42 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.46 1.80 0.98 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% United Microelectronics Corp 11.86 1.47 2.41 2.28% $29.73 $20.43 -0.16% ON Semiconductor Corp 9.44 1.64 2.09 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 10.35 1.67 3.18 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 17.19 1.34 2.23 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1257.33 10.36 20.32 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 94.52 8.05 11.29 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 24.45 3.34 8.36 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 202.93 1.57 1.44 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 108.95 4.9 7.64 6.39% $34.03 $29.61 12.35%

When conducting a detailed analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become clear:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.54 , which is 0.33x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 32.14 , which is 6.56x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 19.86 , which is 2.6x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% , which is 24.03% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 0.76x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $28.72 Billion is 0.97x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 77.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.35%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests NVIDIA is undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more favorably. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, highlight potential for strong performance and growth in the future.

