Comparing NVIDIA With Industry Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 37.66 34.05 21.04 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 82.57 12.02 15.77 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 22.60 6.18 9.16 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 15.02 5.73 3.86 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 94.50 2.67 6 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 29.03 8.13 8.87 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% ARM Holdings PLC 138.24 17.25 30.18 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 57.06 2.53 9.54 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 16.99 1.63 2.56 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 14.73 8.20 11.92 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 68.21 3.47 4.44 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 12.34 1.05 1.45 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.73 1.83 0.99 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% United Microelectronics Corp 12.07 1.50 2.45 2.28% $29.73 $20.43 -0.16% ON Semiconductor Corp 9.81 1.71 2.18 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 10.92 1.76 3.36 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 17.76 1.38 2.31 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1303.33 10.74 21.06 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 99.32 8.46 11.87 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 24.98 3.41 8.54 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 210.46 1.63 1.49 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 112.93 5.06 7.9 6.39% $34.03 $29.61 12.35%

When analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.66 is 0.33x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 34.05 , which is 6.73x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 21.04 , surpassing the industry average by 2.66x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 24.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 0.76x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $28.72 Billion is 0.97x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 77.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.35%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth signifies strong top-line performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

