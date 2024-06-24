Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.98 13.21 14.20 8.93% $33.55 $43.35 17.03% Oracle Corp 38.14 44.80 7.54 43.89% $6.21 $10.36 3.26% ServiceNow Inc 80.06 18.98 16.32 4.41% $0.56 $2.08 24.19% Palo Alto Networks Inc 46.29 23.21 14.56 6.32% $0.33 $1.47 15.33% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 708.12 36.56 28.54 1.77% $0.11 $0.7 32.99% Gen Digital Inc 25.28 6.92 4.09 5.81% $0.49 $0.78 2.11% Monday.Com Ltd 548.71 12.86 14.17 0.85% $-0.0 $0.19 33.69% Dolby Laboratories Inc 41.23 3.17 6.16 4.1% $0.13 $0.33 -3.02% CommVault Systems Inc 31.91 18.68 6.43 55.72% $0.02 $0.18 9.74% Qualys Inc 32.30 12.72 9.19 10.29% $0.05 $0.12 11.57% Teradata Corp 81.83 61.55 1.91 21.16% $0.07 $0.28 -2.31% N-able Inc 98.60 3.85 6.35 1.05% $0.03 $0.1 13.96% Progress Software Corp 31.57 4.58 3.07 4.91% $0.06 $0.15 12.46% SolarWinds Corp 196 1.54 2.56 1.14% $0.07 $0.17 3.94% Average 150.77 19.19 9.3 12.42% $0.63 $1.3 12.15%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

At 38.98, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.26x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 13.21, which is well below the industry average by 0.69x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 14.2, surpassing the industry average by 1.53x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.93%, which is 3.49% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $33.55 Billion, which is 53.25x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.35 Billion, which indicates 33.35x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 17.03%, outperforming the industry average of 12.15%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and demonstrating solid financial health.

