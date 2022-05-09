Comparing Litecoin Versus Goldman Sachs Group Reveals New High

Here at CryptocurrenciesChannel.com, we find it interesting to track various ETF and stock prices versus various digital assets over time.

We noticed that as of 5/9/2022, Litecoin ($LTC) can buy you the least amount of Goldman Sachs Group shares, in the past year. For example, if you had 1 Litecoin coin and wished to buy shares of GS(Symbol: GS) with the proceeds, you would only be able to buy 0.29 share of GS. That's versus a high amount of 1.08 shares over the trailing twelve months. Here's how this relationship looks charted, over the past year:

The main driver of the above bar chart has, of course, been the performance of Goldman Sachs Group shares, relative to the performance of Litecoin; and here's how the two compare over the past year on a total return basis:

Note that any stock splits and/or dividends are included when we calculate the GS returns.

