Comparing Bitcoin Versus Virtus Investment Reveals New Low

Here at CryptocurrenciesChannel.com, we find it interesting to track various ETF and stock prices versus various digital assets over time.

We noticed that as of 4/30/2022, Bitcoin ($BTC) can buy you the most amount of Virtus Investment shares, in the past year. For example, if you had 1 Bitcoin coin and wished to buy shares of VRTS(Symbol: VRTS) with the proceeds, you would now be able to buy 218.69 shares of VRTS. That's versus a low amount of 112.88 shares over the trailing twelve months. Here's how this relationship looks charted, over the past year:

The main driver of the above bar chart has, of course, been the performance of Virtus Investment shares, relative to the performance of Bitcoin; and here's how the two compare over the past year on a total return basis:

Check out our Bitcoin historical price chart and Virtus Investment vs Crypto pages for additional charts. Note that any stock splits and/or dividends are included when we calculate the VRTS returns.

Be sure to follow us at CryptocurrenciesChannel.com for more interesting stock market vs. digital asset comparisons!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.