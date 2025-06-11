Comparing Apple With Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 31.57 45.32 7.69 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 23.32 4.01 1.25 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 17.63 1.01 0.77 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% NetApp Inc 18.08 19.75 3.26 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Western Digital Corp 19.16 3.77 1.26 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Pure Storage Inc 145.05 14.49 5.82 -1.1% $0.09 $0.59 -11.52% Eastman Kodak Co 12.27 0.85 0.51 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 18.24 2.25 0.75 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 36.25 6.59 1.95 4.76% $0.26 $0.77 8.89%

After a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

At 31.57 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.87x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 45.32 which exceeds the industry average by 6.88x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 7.69 , which is 3.94x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% that is 32.35% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 124.04x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 58.27x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly below the industry average of 8.89%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

