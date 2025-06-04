Comparing Apple With Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 31.66 45.45 7.72 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 23.47 4.04 1.26 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 17.01 0.97 0.75 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 18.28 20.57 3.30 33.42% $0.45 $1.15 5.55% Western Digital Corp 18.41 3.62 1.21 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Pure Storage Inc 144.39 14.43 5.80 -1.1% $0.09 $0.59 -11.52% Eastman Kodak Co 12.12 0.84 0.50 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 16.42 2.03 0.67 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 35.73 6.64 1.93 5.73% $0.3 $0.78 10.62%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Apple, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.66 is lower than the industry average by 0.89x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 45.45 relative to the industry average by 6.84x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.72 , surpassing the industry average by 4.0x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% that is 31.38% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion is 107.5x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $44.87 Billion is 57.53x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 10.62%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Needham Downgrades Buy Hold May 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform

