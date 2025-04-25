Comparing Apple With Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.07 46.89 8.06 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.78 0.84 0.70 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% Super Micro Computer Inc 15.57 3.41 1.09 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% NetApp Inc 16.33 18.29 2.86 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 145.58 11.26 4.88 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 11.61 1.15 0.88 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 6.98 0.79 0.56 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 14.59 1.90 0.64 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% Average 31.21 5.38 1.66 9.71% $0.44 $0.9 24.23%

Through a detailed examination of Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 33.07 is 1.06x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 46.89 relative to the industry average by 8.72x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.06 , which is 4.86x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% is 49.03% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion , which is 104.34x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion , which indicates 64.74x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 3.95% compared to the industry average of 24.23%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Apple and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that the company is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.