Comparing Apple With Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.13 51.22 8.80 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 11.02 1.13 0.94 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% NetApp Inc 22.64 28.01 4.02 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Pure Storage Inc 177.10 15.97 8 4.44% $0.11 $0.58 8.94% Western Digital Corp 18.63 1.85 1.42 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Super Micro Computer Inc 18.06 3.88 1.46 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Eastman Kodak Co 10.84 0.62 0.66 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 56.55 3.46 1.04 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 23.14 0.96 0.58 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 42.25 6.99 2.26 7.43% $0.42 $0.82 21.69%

By analyzing Apple, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 36.13 is 0.86x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 51.22, which is 7.33x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.8, which is 3.89x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% is 51.31% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 109.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $58.27 Billion is 71.06x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 3.95% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 21.69%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

