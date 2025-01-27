Comparing Apple With Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.64 58.83 8.78 23.83% $32.5 $43.88 6.07% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 12.63 1.29 1.08 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% NetApp Inc 23.20 28.72 4.12 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Pure Storage Inc 185 16.69 8.35 4.44% $0.11 $0.58 8.94% Western Digital Corp 74.08 2 1.57 4.28% $0.86 $1.55 48.91% Super Micro Computer Inc 16.56 3.56 1.34 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Eastman Kodak Co 10.21 0.59 0.62 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 59.16 3.62 1.09 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 24.14 1.01 0.61 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 50.62 7.19 2.35 7.36% $0.41 $0.82 22.64%

Through a detailed examination of Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.64 is lower than the industry average by 0.72x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 58.83 which exceeds the industry average by 8.18x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.78, surpassing the industry average by 3.74x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.83% that is 16.47% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.5 Billion, which is 79.27x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.88 Billion, which indicates 53.51x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 6.07% compared to the industry average of 22.64%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

