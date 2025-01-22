Comparing Apple With Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.62 58.79 8.77 23.83% $32.5 $43.88 6.07% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 12.28 1.26 1.05 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% NetApp Inc 22.78 28.19 4.04 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Western Digital Corp 74.10 2 1.57 4.28% $0.86 $1.55 48.91% Pure Storage Inc 179.69 16.21 8.11 4.44% $0.11 $0.58 8.94% Super Micro Computer Inc 16.15 3.47 1.31 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Eastman Kodak Co 10.89 0.62 0.66 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 60.42 3.69 1.11 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 24.75 1.03 0.62 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 50.13 7.06 2.31 7.36% $0.41 $0.82 22.64%

Through a meticulous analysis of Apple, we can observe the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 36.62 is 0.73x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 58.79 which exceeds the industry average by 8.33x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.77, surpassing the industry average by 3.8x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.83% is 16.47% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.5 Billion is 79.27x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.88 Billion is 53.51x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 6.07%, which is much lower than the industry average of 22.64%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

