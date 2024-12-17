Comparing Apple With Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 41.29 66.63 9.89 23.83% $32.5 $43.88 6.07% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 11.32 1.14 0.97 5.72% $1.23 $2.44 9.7% NetApp Inc 23.22 28.74 4.12 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Western Digital Corp 71.76 1.94 1.52 4.28% $0.86 $1.55 48.91% Pure Storage Inc 170.77 15.40 7.71 4.44% $0.08 $0.54 8.81% Super Micro Computer Inc 16.65 3.58 1.35 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Eastman Kodak Co 10.64 0.61 0.65 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 55.39 3.39 1.02 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% Immersion Corp 5.42 1.01 1.93 13.41% $0.03 $0.06 1323.8% AstroNova Inc 27.45 1.14 0.69 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 43.62 6.33 2.22 8.03% $0.34 $0.72 166.6%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become clear:

At 41.29, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.95x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 66.63 relative to the industry average by 10.53x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.89, which is 4.45x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.83% that is 15.8% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.5 Billion is 95.59x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.88 Billion, which indicates 60.94x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 6.07%, which is much lower than the industry average of 166.6%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Apple against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

