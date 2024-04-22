Compared to Estimates, Zions (ZION) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Zions (ZION) reported revenue of $752 million, down 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $747.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +3.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on nine analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $81.61 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $80.72 billion.

: $81.61 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $80.72 billion. Efficiency Ratio : 67.9% versus 68.5% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 67.9% versus 68.5% estimated by eight analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases : 0% versus 0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $254 million compared to the $223.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $254 million compared to the $223.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 11% compared to the 10.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11% compared to the 10.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Total risk-based capital ratio : 12.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.8%.

: 12.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.8%. Total nonaccrual Loan : $248 million compared to the $217.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $248 million compared to the $217.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 leverage ratio : 8.4% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.4% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $156 million compared to the $161.19 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $156 million compared to the $161.19 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Taxable-equivalent net interest income : $596 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $587.04 million.

: $596 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $587.04 million. Other customer-related fees: $14 million compared to the $15.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

Shares of Zions have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

