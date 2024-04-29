Compared to Estimates, Yum China (YUMC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Yum China Holdings (YUMC) reported revenue of $2.96 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +7.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Yum China performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut : 3,425 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,404.

: 3,425 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,404. Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Pizza Hut : -5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -4.6%.

: -5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -4.6%. Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Total : -3% versus -3.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -3% versus -3.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Same-store sales, excluding F/X - KFC : -2% compared to the -3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -2% compared to the -3% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees : $107 million versus $98.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.

: $107 million versus $98.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change. Revenues- Franchise fees and income : $25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenues- Company sales : $2.79 billion versus $2.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $2.79 billion versus $2.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Revenues- KFC : $2.23 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

: $2.23 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. Revenues- Pizza Hut : $595 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $614.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

: $595 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $614.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Revenues- Other revenues : $32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.

: $32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Company sales : $587 million versus $607.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $587 million versus $607.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Franchise fees and income: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.07 million.

Shares of Yum China have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

