Compared to Estimates, XPO (XPO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, XPO (XPO) reported revenue of $1.91 billion, down 45.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion, representing a surprise of +2.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted operating ratio : 89.6% versus 88.59% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 89.6% versus 88.59% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Weight per Shipment : 1403 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1426.82 lbs.

: 1403 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1426.82 lbs. Shipments per Day : 49107 compared to the 48029.81 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 49107 compared to the 48029.81 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Working Days : 64 compared to the 63.83 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 64 compared to the 63.83 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment : $1.12 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

: $1.12 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change. Revenues- European Transportation Segment : $787 million versus $710.20 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $787 million versus $710.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment : $37 million compared to the $31.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $37 million compared to the $31.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $182 million versus $191.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of XPO have returned +48.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

