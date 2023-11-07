Compared to Estimates, W&T (WTI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, W&T Offshore (WTI) reported revenue of $142.41 million, down 46.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was -75.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how W&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily equivalent sales per day : 35,900 Boe/d versus 35,432.48 Boe/d estimated by three analysts on average.

: 35,900 Boe/d versus 35,432.48 Boe/d estimated by three analysts on average. NGLs ($/Bbl) - Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements) : $21.31 compared to the $27.99 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $21.31 compared to the $27.99 average estimate based on three analysts. Natural gas ($/Mcf) - Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements) : $3.14 versus $2.71 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.14 versus $2.71 estimated by three analysts on average. Oil ($/Bbl) - Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements) : $81.77 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.58.

: $81.77 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.58. Net sales volumes - Oil : 1,227 MBBL compared to the 1,201.05 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,227 MBBL compared to the 1,201.05 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales volumes - NGLs : 348 MBBL compared to the 358.74 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.

: 348 MBBL compared to the 358.74 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales volumes - Natural Gas : 10,359 MMcf versus 10,181.53 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10,359 MMcf versus 10,181.53 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenues- Other : $2.15 million versus $2.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.15 million versus $2.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- NGLs : $7.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.46 million.

: $7.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.46 million. Revenues- Natural gas : $32.52 million versus $27.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $32.52 million versus $27.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Oil: $100.33 million compared to the $94.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of W&T have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

