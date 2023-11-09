Compared to Estimates, Wix.com (WIX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Wix.com (WIX) reported revenue of $393.84 million, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $389.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +42.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wix.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Collections (Bookings) : $389.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $395.22 million.

: $389.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $395.22 million. Creative Subscriptions ARR : $1181629 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1184027 thousand.

: $1181629 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1184027 thousand. Total Bookings - Creative Subscription : $283.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $293 million.

: $283.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $293 million. Total Bookings - Business Solutions : $105.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.96 million.

: $105.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.96 million. Revenues- Business Solutions : $103.21 million compared to the $99.81 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $103.21 million compared to the $99.81 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues- Creative Subscription : $290.63 million versus $290.75 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $290.63 million versus $290.75 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions : $28.98 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $28.08 million.

: $28.98 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $28.08 million. Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions: $240.12 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $240.21 million.

Shares of Wix.com have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.