Compared to Estimates, Wingstop (WING) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Wingstop (WING) reported revenue of $107.17 million, up 27.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104.92 million, representing a surprise of +2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth : 16.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14.2%.

: 16.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14.2%. Total System-wide Restaurants : 2046 versus 2051.57 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2046 versus 2051.57 estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Franchise Restaurants : 2001 compared to the 2011.33 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2001 compared to the 2011.33 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity : 45 compared to the 43 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 45 compared to the 43 average estimate based on six analysts. Company-owned domestic same store sales growth : 5.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 11.25%.

: 5.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 11.25%. Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity : 252 compared to the 256.25 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 252 compared to the 256.25 average estimate based on four analysts. Total Domestic Restaurants : 1794 compared to the 1798.25 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1794 compared to the 1798.25 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity : 1749 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1755.25.

: 1749 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1755.25. New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity : 9 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.67.

: 9 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.67. Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other : $47.98 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $45.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

: $47.98 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $45.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%. Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales : $22.59 million versus $23.07 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.

: $22.59 million versus $23.07 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change. Revenue- Advertising fees: $36.60 million versus $36.25 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.

Shares of Wingstop have returned -13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.