Compared to Estimates, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) reported $2.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $7.44 for the same period compares to $6.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.04, the EPS surprise was +5.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Willis Towers Watson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career : $1.80 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

: $1.80 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Revenue- Risk and Broking : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.

: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year. Revenue- Segment Revenue : $2.87 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.86 billion.

: $2.87 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.86 billion. Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other : $40 million compared to the $35.35 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $40 million compared to the $35.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking : $354 million versus $307.95 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $354 million versus $307.95 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $729 million versus $725.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.