Compared to Estimates, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2024, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported revenue of $1.66 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.07, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of +0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : -4.9% compared to the -5.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -4.9% compared to the -5.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids : 45 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 46.

: 45 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 46. Number of stores - Pottery Barn : 184 versus 183 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 184 versus 183 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - West Elm : 121 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 121.

: 121 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 121. Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma : 156 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 155.

: 156 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 155. Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM : -4.1% compared to the -8% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -4.1% compared to the -8% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Rejuvenation : 11 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.

: 11 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11. Revenue- Pottery Barn : $677 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $714.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

: $677 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $714.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%. Revenue- Williams-Sonoma : $238 million compared to the $237.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

: $238 million compared to the $237.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Revenue- Other : $93 million compared to the $60.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.

: $93 million compared to the $60.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year. Revenue- West Elm : $430 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $418.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.

: $430 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $418.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%. Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $222 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.