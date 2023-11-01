Compared to Estimates, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) reported revenue of $2.56 billion, down 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 billion, representing a surprise of -0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Williams Companies, Inc. (The) performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes : 4.41 Bcf/D compared to the 4.47 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.41 Bcf/D compared to the 4.47 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. West - NGL equity sales : 22 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 10.39 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 22 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 10.39 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. West - NGL production : 61 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 33.94 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 61 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 33.94 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. West - Gathering volumes : 5.6 Bcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.53 Bcf/D.

: 5.6 Bcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.53 Bcf/D. Adjusted EBITDA- Other : $82 million versus $55.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $82 million versus $55.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P : $485 million versus $475.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $485 million versus $475.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico : $754 million compared to the $654.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $754 million compared to the $654.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- West : $315 million compared to the $281.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $315 million compared to the $281.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. Modified EBITDA- Northeast G&P : $454 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $462.70 million.

: $454 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $462.70 million. Modified EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico : $881 million compared to the $644.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $881 million compared to the $644.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. Modified EBITDA- West : $315 million compared to the $261.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $315 million compared to the $261.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Gas & NGL Marketing Services: $16 million compared to the $6 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

