Compared to Estimates, Wex (WEX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Wex (WEX) reported revenue of $651.4 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.05, compared to $3.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.77, the EPS surprise was +7.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Mobility - Payment processing transactions : 144.6 million compared to the 146.56 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 144.6 million compared to the 146.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. Mobility- Average US fuel price : 3.97 $/gal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.75 $/gal.

: 3.97 $/gal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.75 $/gal. Corporate Payments - Purchase volume : $27.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.71 billion.

: $27.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.71 billion. Mobility - Payment processing gallons of fuel : 3,687.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,718.11 million.

: 3,687.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,718.11 million. Revenues- Mobility : $350.10 million versus $350.70 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.

: $350.10 million versus $350.70 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change. Revenues- Corporate Payments : $135.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $126 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

: $135.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $126 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%. Revenues- Benefits : $166.10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $161.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.

: $166.10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $161.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%. Revenues- Mobility- Payment processing : $176.90 million compared to the $172.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

: $176.90 million compared to the $172.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Revenues- Finance fees : $77.10 million compared to the $84.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.3% year over year.

: $77.10 million compared to the $84.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.3% year over year. Revenues- Payment processing : $313.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $308.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

: $313.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $308.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Revenues- Other : $99.50 million compared to the $90.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year.

: $99.50 million compared to the $90.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year. Revenues- Corporate Payments- Payment processing: $115.80 million versus $109.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.

Shares of Wex have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

