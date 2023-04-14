Compared to Estimates, Wells Fargo (WFC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Wells Fargo (WFC) reported revenue of $20.73 billion, up 17.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.08 billion, representing a surprise of +3.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wells Fargo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 66% compared to the 65.72% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 66% compared to the 65.72% average estimate based on six analysts. Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis : 3.2% versus 3.12% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.12% estimated by six analysts on average. Return on Average Equity : 11.7% versus 11.25% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 11.7% versus 11.25% estimated by six analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $1,700.70 billion versus $1,711.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1,700.70 billion versus $1,711.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Return on average assets (ROA) : 1.09% compared to the 1.02% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1.09% compared to the 1.02% average estimate based on six analysts. Book value Per common share : $43.02 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43.90.

: $43.02 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43.90. Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans : 0.26% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.27%.

: 0.26% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.27%. Total nonperforming assets : $6.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.01 billion.

: $6.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.01 billion. Net loan charge-offs : $604 million versus $643.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $604 million versus $643.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans : 1.38% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.37%.

: 1.38% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.37%. Total nonaccrual loans : $6.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6 billion.

: $6.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6 billion. Total Noninterest Income: $7.39 billion versus $7.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Wells Fargo have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

