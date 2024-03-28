Compared to Estimates, Walgreens (WBA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended February 2024, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reported revenue of $37.05 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.22 billion, representing a surprise of +2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Walgreens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy : $28.86 billion compared to the $28.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

: $28.86 billion compared to the $28.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year. Revenues- U.S. Healthcare : $2.18 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.2% change.

: $2.18 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.2% change. Revenues- International : $6.02 billion versus $5.83 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $6.02 billion versus $5.83 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy : $752 million compared to the $775.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $752 million compared to the $775.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted operating income (loss)- International : $245 million compared to the $194.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $245 million compared to the $194.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Healthcare : -$34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$82.69 million.

: -$34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$82.69 million. Adjusted operating income (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$63 million compared to the -$51.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Walgreens have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

