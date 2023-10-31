Compared to Estimates, Voya (VOYA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Voya Financial (VOYA) reported $281 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 21.1%. EPS of $2.07 for the same period compares to $2.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $336.28 million, representing a surprise of -16.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Voya performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total AUM and AUA - Health Solutions : $1.87 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.87 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Full Service : $173.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $169.65 billion.

: $173.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $169.65 billion. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Recordkeeping : $276.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $269.20 billion.

: $276.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $269.20 billion. Total AUA - Investment Management : $55.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $55.77 billion.

: $55.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $55.77 billion. Revenues- Fee income : $489 million versus $532.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.

: $489 million versus $532.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $547 million versus $495.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $547 million versus $495.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenues- Premiums : $682 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $629.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

: $682 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $629.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Total : $233 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $225.99 million.

: $233 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $225.99 million. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Other revenue : $2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.66 million.

: $2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.66 million. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Fee income : $224 million compared to the $221.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $224 million compared to the $221.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Wealth Solutions - Total : $702 million compared to the $702.21 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $702 million compared to the $702.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Wealth Solutions - Fee income: $246 million compared to the $237.36 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Voya have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.