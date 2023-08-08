Compared to Estimates, Vital Energy (VTLE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Vital Energy (VTLE) reported $335.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 40.2%. EPS of $4.35 for the same period compares to $7.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $342.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.07, the EPS surprise was +6.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vital Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales volumes - Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes : 90030 BOE/D compared to the 89478.34 BOE/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 90030 BOE/D compared to the 89478.34 BOE/D average estimate based on six analysts. Sales volumes - Oil equivalents : 8193 MBOE compared to the 8133.24 MBOE average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8193 MBOE compared to the 8133.24 MBOE average estimate based on four analysts. Sales volumes - NGL : 2050 MBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2025.19 MBBL.

: 2050 MBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2025.19 MBBL. Sales volumes - Natural gas : 12638 MMcf compared to the 12676.17 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12638 MMcf compared to the 12676.17 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL : $12.63 versus $12.41 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12.63 versus $12.41 estimated by three analysts on average. Sales volumes - Oil : 4037 MBBL compared to the 4005.07 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4037 MBBL compared to the 4005.07 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil : $74.09 compared to the $73.51 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $74.09 compared to the $73.51 average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas : $0.71 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.65.

: $0.71 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.65. Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil, with commodity derivatives : $74.43 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.80.

: $74.43 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.80. Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas, with commodity derivatives : $1.45 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32.

: $1.45 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32. Revenues- Natural gas : $8.95 million compared to the $15.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -86.6% year over year.

: $8.95 million compared to the $15.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -86.6% year over year. Revenues- Oil: $299.09 million versus $308.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.1% change.

Shares of Vital Energy have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE)

