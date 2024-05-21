Compared to Estimates, ViaSat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ViaSat (VSAT) reported $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 72.7%. EPS of -$0.72 for the same period compares to $15.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.60, the EPS surprise was -20.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ViaSat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Aircrafts in-service : 3,650 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,637.

: 3,650 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,637. Revenue- Service revenues : $812.02 million compared to the $825.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +105.7% year over year.

: $812.02 million compared to the $825.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +105.7% year over year. Revenue- Product revenues : $337.99 million versus $292.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.6% change.

: $337.99 million versus $292.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.6% change. Revenue- Commercial Networks : $187.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23%.

: $187.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23%. Revenue- Government Systems : $385.80 million compared to the $356.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +77.1% year over year.

: $385.80 million compared to the $356.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +77.1% year over year. Revenue- Satellite Services : $576.50 million versus $578.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +95% change.

: $576.50 million versus $578.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +95% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Satellite Services : $281.60 million compared to the $270.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $281.60 million compared to the $270.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Government Systems : $117.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.67 million.

: $117.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.67 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial Networks: -$41.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$36.13 million.

Shares of ViaSat have returned +25% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

