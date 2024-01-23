Compared to Estimates, Verizon (VZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Verizon Communications (VZ) reported revenue of $35.13 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.82 billion, representing a surprise of +0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Verizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Business - Churn rate - Wireless - Retail postpaid : 1.5% versus 1.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1.5% versus 1.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones : 131 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 138.52 thousand.

: 131 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 138.52 thousand. Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Broadband : 39 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 46.46 thousand.

: 39 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 46.46 thousand. Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios Internet : 53 thousand compared to the 63.8 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 53 thousand compared to the 63.8 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Operating revenues- Business : $7.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $7.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Operating revenues- Consumer - Other : $1.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.

: $1.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%. Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment : $6.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

: $6.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Operating revenues- Consumer - Service : $18.93 billion versus $19.09 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $18.93 billion versus $19.09 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Operating revenues- Consumer : $26.95 billion versus $26.45 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $26.95 billion versus $26.45 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Wireless service revenue- Consumer : $16.03 billion compared to the $16.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $16.03 billion compared to the $16.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Wireless service revenue- Business : $3.36 billion versus $3.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3.36 billion versus $3.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Operating revenues- Business- Enterprise and Public Sector: $3.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +142.9%.

Shares of Verizon have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.