Compared to Estimates, Valvoline (VVV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Valvoline (VVV) reported $373.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $375.96 million, representing a surprise of -0.68%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Valvoline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System-wide stores - Company-operated stores : 895 versus 899 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 895 versus 899 estimated by two analysts on average. System-wide stores - Franchised stores : 995 versus 991 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 995 versus 991 estimated by two analysts on average. Total System-wide stores : 1,890 compared to the 1,890 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,890 compared to the 1,890 average estimate based on two analysts. Stores Opened - Franchised : 19 versus 16 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 19 versus 16 estimated by two analysts on average. Same-store Sales Growth - Company-operated : 6.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7%.

: 6.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7%. Same-store Sales Growth - Franchised : 8% compared to the 8.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8% compared to the 8.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Stores Opened - Company-operated : 14 compared to the 17 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14 compared to the 17 average estimate based on two analysts. System-wide SSS (Same-store sales) Growth: 7.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.8%.

Shares of Valvoline have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valvoline (VVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.