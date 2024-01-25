Compared to Estimates, Valero Energy (VLO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Valero Energy (VLO) reported revenue of $35.41 billion, down 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.55, compared to $8.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.95, the EPS surprise was +20.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Valero Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. Gulf Coast region - Throughput volumes per day : 1816 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 1809.75 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1816 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 1809.75 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts. U.S. Mid-Continent region - Throughput volumes per day : 462 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 457.72 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 462 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 457.72 thousands of barrels of oil. North Atlantic region - Throughput volumes per day : 452 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 484.27 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts.

: 452 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 484.27 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts. U.S. West Coast region - Throughput volumes per day : 265 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 259.37 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 265 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 259.37 thousands of barrels of oil. U.S. Gulf Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput : $11.69 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.43.

: $11.69 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.43. U.S. West Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput : $14.51 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.01.

: $14.51 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.01. North Atlantic region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput : $20.36 versus $16.41 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $20.36 versus $16.41 estimated by five analysts on average. U.S. Mid-Continent region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput : $9.42 compared to the $11.87 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $9.42 compared to the $11.87 average estimate based on five analysts. Total operating revenues- Refining : $33.56 billion versus $34.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.3% change.

: $33.56 billion versus $34.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.3% change. Total operating revenues- Renewable diesel : $1.63 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Total operating revenues- Ethanol : $1.33 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Total operating revenues- Corporate and Eliminations: -$1.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$586.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.6%.

Shares of Valero Energy have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

